NEW BETHLEHEM – Equipment upgrades are on the way for two Redbank Valley school cafeterias with the help of a state grant.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced that the Redbank Valley School District was one of 59 elementary, middle and high schools to receive more than $875,000 in Food Service Equipment grants for cafeterias.
“It’s pretty competitive,” Redbank Valley cafeteria manager David Reitz said on Monday, noting that he applied for this round of the grant last fall. “I’ve applied for it in the past, but this was the first time that I was awarded anything.”
According to a press release issued by the state, Redbank Valley Intermediate and High schools were each awarded $4,390 to purchase heated food holding cabinets for their cafeterias.
Reitz said that while one of the new warmers will replace one of two aging cabinets at the high school, the equipment will be a welcomed addition to the intermediate school cafeteria.
“The intermediate kitchen has never had one, and we are excited to be getting one now,” he said, explaining that he had to include what the grant money would be used for as well as a price quote for the equipment in his application. “Currently, we just turn one of the ovens on low and use it for holding our food at temperature.”
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is awarded to school districts that participate in the National School Lunch Program.
“Research has shown that when students have access to nutritious meals, their focus, energy and overall performance in school increases,” acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said in the press release. “The grants awarded by the department will provide schools with equipment and other resources needed to enhance and improve their ability to provide students with the essential meals they need to learn and grow.”
Continuing with the theme of cafeteria operation and management, Reitz also commented on the challenges facing food service during the pandemic.
“The cafeteria has been doing well with all the new guidelines and procedures due to the pandemic,” he said, pointing out that his staff has been “pretty adaptable” with implementing the changes required for safe school operation.
In addition to social distancing students in the lunch line and repositioning tables in the cafeteria and other parts of the buildings, Reitz said that most of the changes have been less dramatic — such as using individually wrapped utensils and condiment packets.
“At the high school, we used to have condiment bottles out [for] students to apply their own,” he said, explaining that condiment packets are now available spaced out on trays. “That way when someone picks up a packet, they are only touching one at a time.”
When it comes to the primary and intermediate school cafeterias, Reitz pointed out that staff members are packing breakfasts in paper bags to allow for a more “grab-and-go system,” as well as to keep students better spaced out.
“There is a little more control of how the elementary students come in for lunch than for breakfast, so we are able to still feed them in the cafeteria just spaced out,” he said.
Reitz also highlighted the success of food distribution during the November and December school shutdown.
“Anytime you are feeding students it’s successful,” Reitz said, adding that the program was able to continue throughout the shutdown despite challenges such as periods of staff quarantine. He noted, however, that there were fewer meals distributed than there were during the spring distribution. “Students were required to be in class online and more parents were back at work, which I believe prevented some families from taking advantage of the meals.”