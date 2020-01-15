NEW BETHLEHEM – The first meeting of the new year witnessed Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce members discussing the full slate of events planned in the community during 2020.
At their Jan. 9 gathering, chamber members started off by focusing on the upcoming Annual Membership Dinner, which will take place on Saturday, March 21, at the Hawthorn Fire Hall.
Members said they would be working over the next several weeks to set the menu and pricing for the event, and to send out nomination forms for the chamber’s Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year awards, which are presented at the annual gathering.
Donations for the event’s Chinese auction and silent auction will also be solicited from members.
After the dinner, the chamber will turn its full attention to the second annual installment of its Nutty Wine, Shine & Brew Fest, which last year branched off from the Peanut Butter Festival to become a standalone event in May.
This year’s edition will be held on Saturday, May 2, along Water Street near Gumtown Park, and will feature a Kentucky Derby theme.
Other events on the chamber’s calendar for 2020 include Community Yard Sales, which were set for June 5-6; Customer Appreciation Day in late June; and the Independence Day fireworks display, which will be held this year on Friday, July 3 from Gumtown Park.
Farther ahead, the chamber’s signature event, the Peanut Butter Festival, returns to town Sept. 18-20.
In other business at the chamber meeting, members accepted the resignation of board member Michael Moore, and appointed Brendan Allison to fill the vacancy.
The group also welcomed Tri-County Health & Fitness of Wood Street, New Bethlehem, as the newest chamber member.