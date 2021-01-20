NEW BETHLEHEM – With a leadership group comprised of many new faces, the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce kicked off the new year last week by delving into the group’s busy calendar of events for 2021.
After a year in which many of the chamber’s events were forced to be canceled or scaled back due to the pandemic, members said at their Jan. 14 monthly meeting that they are anxious to not only get back to normal business, but to add and expand events this year.
“We really need to start...bringing people into New Bethlehem and the Redbank Valley area,” board member Gennie Gerow said as she unveiled a preliminary schedule of 2021 chamber events.
Over the past year, the chamber called off its annual dinner, the Nutty Wine, Shine and Brew Fest, Customer Appreciation Day, the Peanut Butter Festival, and the Halloween and Christmas parades.
Starting off 2021, members said they not only want to hold the chamber’s annual dinner in March, but also want to begin a new speaker series featuring quarterly gatherings for chamber members.
Board member Shelly Hammond was tapped to not only spearhead the annual dinner plans, but said the speaker series would start off with a March 4 dinner at Snug Harbour, featuring a Pittsburgh entrepreneur who would talk about “Good Business Hygiene 101.”
“It’s a great networking opportunity to provide value back to our members,” member Gordon Barrows said.
As for the annual dinner, members said they were looking into holding it in late March at either the Hawthorn Fire Hall or Trinity Hall, with details to be announced soon.
The big event for the first half of the year, however, will be the planned return of the Nutty Wine, Shine and Brew Fest, which organizers hope to hold in May. While in past years the event was held along Water Street near Gumtown Park, members said they might consider relocating it this year to either Redbank Valley Municipal Park or the former rail yard area along the Redbank Valley Trail in downtown New Bethlehem.
Chamber president Austin Blose suggested holding it at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, so that vendors could utilize the shelters and to make it more of a festival atmosphere.
Others, including member Rusty Price, were in support of keeping the event in New Bethlehem, with the trail area as a possible location. Members said they would begin to look into the location, as well as reaching out to wineries, breweries and distilleries for the event.
Regardless, Blose noted that the event is crucial to the chamber’s calendar.
“That was a big money maker for us,” he said. “That funded the fireworks.”
In June, chamber members said they hope to grow the June 4-5 Community Yard Sales, to include a map and possibly other vendors set up in the community.
Price again suggested using the trail area in town as the central focus of chamber events.
“If we start doing all these things in that hub, people will start looking to that hub,” he said.
Also in June, the chamber’s annual Customer Appreciation Day is tentatively set for Friday, June 25.
The group also plans to hold the community’s Independence Day fireworks display in July, possibly expanding the slate of vendors that set up at the event in the Gumtown Park area.
The chamber’s signature event, the Peanut Butter Festival, will return in September to celebrate its 25th anniversary — a milestone that was pushed back a year due to the 2020 cancellation.
“It’s going to be a big one,” Blose said.
Hammond suggested bringing in a well-known Pittsburgh-area band in order to attract more people from out of the area to the festival. She said the money used for the Saturday night fireworks could instead help to pay for the band.
The Halloween parade and Christmas parade will round out the year’s returning events; however, members discussed some additional events they hope to hold this year.
Blose said he would like to see the chamber bring back the annual golf outing, with it likely being held in summer or fall at Bostonia Country Club.
Gerow also suggested the need to get local students more involved in the community by bringing back the window painting contests that the chamber once coordinated with Redbank Valley High School.
As the group moves forward, officials said that all current members with the exception of Blose, would need to be re-elected this year, because of either expiring terms, or the fact that they were appointed, and not elected, over the past several months.
Those openings would include re-elections for Barrows and members Tyler Ruby and Brendon Allison, and elections for appointed members, Gerow, Price, Hammond, Mitch Blose and Kristen Hindman. The group also placed John Gerow on the ballot that will go out to members. If everyone is elected or re-elected, there will remain two open positions. The chamber is seeking additional members to fill those seats before ballots are sent to the membership in February.