NEW BETHLEHEM – Clare Ansberry, Pittsburgh bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal, once said that “gardens and flowers have a way of bringing people together, drawing them from their homes.”
These words describe the hope behind an annual beautification project in New Bethlehem, which is now being spearheaded by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber members marked Earth Day on April 22 by preparing the 11 outdoor planters that line Broad and Wood streets in the downtown business district for the fresh assortment of flowers that will adorn them later next month.
New Bethlehem’s Downtown Planter Project was started in 2018 by former Mayor Tim Murray as a way to reinvigorate and improve the appearance of the borough’s main street, as well as to make it more welcoming to those coming into town.
“Mr. Murray spearheaded the project each spring for three years, but recently moved out of the community,” New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows said, explaining that he began working with Murray and his wife, Jennifer, to transition the project to new leadership. “I’m pleased to be working alongside Mr. and Mrs. Murray to ensure the succession of the New Bethlehem Planter Project.”
Barrows, who also serves as a Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce board member, said he believed the planter project fit perfectly with the chamber’s new mission of community beautification.
“When Mayor Barrows brought the planter project to our board, I was enthusiastic to support its continuance as it aligns with the beautification goals of the chamber,” Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce president Austin Blose said. “I’m happy to see our board of directors working together to beautify the downtown area.”
Under the helm of new leadership, the planter project kicked off its 2021 season last Thursday morning as chamber members braved the snowy weather to remove the winter covers from the planters and prepare the soil for the new flowers.
According to Barrows, the flowers will be planted on May 21 by horticulture students at Redbank Valley High School, who have taken on the task in previous years.
“It’s an excellent opportunity for the school district to work alongside the chamber of commerce to support the New Bethlehem area and Redbank Valley community,” he said.
Once the flowers are planted, volunteers from the nearby businesses will once again care for the plants throughout the summer and into the fall.
“The chamber is here to support community events and activities that improve the quality of life for our members,” chamber event coordinator Gennie Gerow said. “The New Bethlehem Planter Project is a great way for us to engage with local business owners while making our community a more beautiful place to live.”