HAWTHORN – A record setting crowd was on hand Saturday night at the Hawthorn Fire Hall as the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce presented four awards to individuals and businesses during its annual membership dinner.
The chamber’s membership has been growing in recent years, officials said, pointing to what they felt was a new record for attendance at the annual event with 163 people on hand.
A large contingent from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem was front and center at the dinner to watch one of their own, Ed Goth, receive the chamber’s Citizen of the Year Award.
Shannon Polka presented the award to Goth, saying that he has spent more than 30 years volunteering with a host of local organizations in the community. She listed Goth’s past and present involvements with the former volunteer ambulance service, Little League, United Valley Soccer, the New Bethlehem Fire Dept., New Bethlehem Borough Council, St. Charles Catholic Church and many others.
“His dedication shows,” Polka said.
Over the years, she explained, Goth has taken a prominent role in the area’s emergency services scene, currently serving as president of the fire company and the Emergency Management coordinator for New Bethlehem Borough. On the work side, she pointed out, Goth has helped the insurance agency become the largest insurer of fire departments in Pennsylvania.
A New York native, Goth said he came to New Bethlehem in October 1987 and joined the local ambulance service as a way to meet people here.
Married to Lisa Leach Goth, his boss at the agency, Goth said they made New Bethlehem their home and raised their family here. And even though he grew up in New York, he told the crowd at the dinner that he has lived in the Redbank Valley longer and considers this his home.
He pointed to the advances made over the years in the area, saying “We do have a lot going for us here.”
The chamber’s award for Business of the Year went to one the area’s longest running, and arguably the sweetest, company around.
Char-Val Candies can trace its roots back to the 1930s in New Bethlehem, where it was first known as Olympia Candies and was operated along Hunter Way by two Greek immigrants.
After several ownership changes over the years — and a name change to Char-Val in the late 1940s — Howard Shreckengost, the current owner, bought a stake in the company in 1961. The former Leisure Lanes bowling alley along Route 66 was purchased as the new home for the chocolatier, and remains its location to this day.
Shreckengost’s daughters, Jill Johnston and Greta Edmonds, presented the award to their father, saying that he has been involved with Char-Val for 49 years and it was a family business, with everyone involved in some aspect of the candy making process. They said their father worked at the chocolate business at night, after returning each day from his first job as a master carpenter in Pittsburgh.
Through the years, the company has supported numerous local organizations and causes, including the Little League, the new Clarion County YMCA and the chamber’s annual Peanut Butter Festival.
“I’m very humbled and very honored,” Shreckengost said in accepting the award.
He said that as a young man he started working at the candy company delivering the product, and always wanted to be a part of the business. When it came up for sale, he said he was given three days to purchase it.
“I didn’t have three dollars,” he joked.
Shreckengost said he was blessed to have great crews of people working for him over the years.
“I’ve loved every day of it,” he said of nearly five decades of work.
While the chamber presents the Citizen and Business awards each year, the next two awards are only offered occasionally when it is merited, officials said.
The Good Neighbor Award was presented to Mary Benton, in part for her many years of volunteering in the community, and in part for a recent act of being a good neighbor.
Presenter Sandy Troup said that Benton saw a car stranded along the road while on her way home from work one day. Rather than being concerned for her own safety, she turned around and went back to help, finding a man and his two children sitting in the cold, broken down automobile. They all waited in her warm car for help to arrive, and the man later dropped off a letter of commendation to Benton at her place of work.
Troup said Benton volunteers for many organizations, including the Redbank Valley Public Library, local PTA, Peanut Butter Festival, the annual Halloween parade and other chamber and community events.
“I see how genuine she is about helping others,” Troup said.
Benton, who was very moved by the award, gave all the credit to her mother.
“Growing up, we were beyond poor,” she said, noting that her mother raised six children by herself. She said her mother taught her that while it may look like they had nothing, everyone was equal, with God giving everyone 24 hours in a day. “It’s up to you how to spend it.”
The final award of the night was the chamber’s rarely presented Lifetime Achievement Award, which was given to the recently retired Rev. John C. Phillips of the New Bethlehem First Church of God.
Carolyn Anthony, Phillips’ former secretary, presented the award, saying that the pastor came to the Redbank Valley church 17 years ago and was very involved with both the church and in the community.
She said that Phillips was involved with the Men’s Prayer Breakfast, the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry, the community choir, RVCA’s scholarship committee and served as chaplain at Clarion Hospital.
“He always has a smile; he always has time to listen,” she said.
Phillips said he came to the area from Akron, Ohio.
“This is a beautiful place to live,” he said, noting that he has both celebrated and grieved with local residents over the years. “I’ve enjoyed being here.”
The chamber also recognized its current president, Gordon Barrows. Vice President Jamie Lefever said that Barrows has brought youth and enthusiasm to the chamber, and has been a “breath of fresh air.”
“He wants this chamber [and] and this valley to be successful,” she said.
Barrows addressed the members, saying that one of the main goals is to make the valley a great place to live, work and raise a family.
“Through it all, we have seen what we can achieve when we work together,” he said. “Our chamber is strong because our members are strong.”
