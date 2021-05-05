NEW BETHLEHEM – Each day, the YMCA works side-by-side with their neighbors to strengthen the community, and Redbank Chevrolet has committed to donate a portion of their car sales to the Clarion County YMCA through the “Send a Kid to Camp Campaign.”
During the month of May, buy or lease a new or used car from Redbank Chevrolet, and Redbank Chevrolet will donate a portion of that sale to the Y’s Annual Campaign.
Last year, 46 percent of local kids who attended Y Summer Day Camp received financial assistance through the Y’s Annual Campaign. The recipe for a wonderful childhood includes adventure, learning, safety, friends and fun. The YMCA Summer Day Camp program builds upon these components to help children grow in their sense of belonging as they meet new people and develop lifelong friendships. Throughout the summer, the Y is able to provide outdoor activities, swimming, fun field trips and zero cell phone or social media time.
Through this campaign, Redbank Chevrolet will give local kids in need the opportunity to attend Y Summer Day Camp, having the same opportunity as other kids to explore nature, find new talents, try new activities, gain independence and make lasting friendships and memories.
“We are invested in our community and are honored to give back in ways that make a difference in the lives of local youth,” said Mike Hindman, president of Redbank Chevrolet. “We believe it is important to support the local businesses that support the local community.”
Summer Day Camp begins Monday, June 8. For camp questions, contact Michelle Miller at (814) 764-5413 or childcare@clarionymca.net.
For more information on how to donate to the Y’s Annual Campaign, contact Jesse Kelley at (814) 764-3400 or jkelley@clarionymca.net.