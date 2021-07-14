NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the Redbank Valley School Board met last Tuesday night for their regular monthly meeting, and a proposed grading scale change, staff salaries and public concerns topped the agenda.
Elementary principal Sandy Shirey introduced the proposed change to the elementary grading scale in her monthly report.
“Mrs. Rupp and I are dedicated to creating consistency across all three campuses so that we are not seen as three totally separate entities, but as one district,” she said. “I think one of the easiest ways to that that is to get our grading scale consistent.”
Shirey was referencing the fact that the long-standing grading scale currently used in the district’s elementary schools is different than the more familiar scale — 90-100 percent, A; 80-89 percent, B; 70-79 percent, C; 60-69 percent, D; and 0-59 percent, E — used at the high school.
The elementary schools’ current grading scale is 93-100 percent, A; 85-92 percent, B; 75-84 percent, C; 68-74 percent, D; and 0-67 percent, E.
“It causes a lot of questions and angst among parents when their students are graded on one scale at the elementary and then they go to the high school and it’s a separate grading scale,” Shirey said. “Bring[ing] consistency [to] K-12 with our grading scale, I think, is a great thing for our students and families.”
Substitute superintendent and high school principal Amy Rupp agreed, pointing out that when the sixth-grade classes moved to the high school this year, they automatically switched to the high school grading scale.
“It eases the parents and [creates] similar expectations for K-12,” Rupp said after the meeting, noting that the school board will consider the change at its August meeting.
In addition to the grading scale, Rupp provided information about the salaries of three key administrative staff members whose two-year contracts were approved during the meeting. Business manager Cheryl Motter, will receive a 2 percent increase, bringing her salary to $49,725 annually, and custodial supervisor Jim Jones also received an additional 2 percent bringing him to $45,900.
Likewise, cafeteria manager, David Reitz, also received 2 percent raise. His salary of $50,000 will continue to be split 60/40 with North Clarion County School District.
Motter and Jones’ contracts are effective effective July 1 through June 30, 2023, while Reitz’s contract is valid July 1 through June 30, 2024.
During the public concerns portion of the meeting, district resident Matt Darr, who works for the Clarion County Housing Authority, addressed an ongoing issue regarding tax forgiveness for a property being considered for purchase and renovation by the Authority.
Darr once again asked if the school district would consider the possibility of forgiving the back taxes owed on the property.
“Your solicitor in Erie said that it’s illegal for the school district to do what we’re asking,” Darr said. “I’ve reached out to other superintendents, other business managers at other school districts, also I was at a conference with experts in this industry and they all completely disagree with that [conclusion].”
Darr noted further that the county and the township in which the property is located have already forgiven their portion of the back taxes.
Board member Jason Barnett asked how a county and township could forgive taxes and not a school district.
“Typically, they’re under the same laws for taxation and assessment,” he said.
Darr agreed, pointing to other school districts that have previously done what the Authority is asking Redbank Valley to do.
“It’s holding up a fairly large deal that’s going to benefit the community, and the school district is going to prevent future development if this doesn’t go through,” he said.
Board member Dee Bell also asked where the district received its information.
“Maybe we did get bad information,” he said, requesting a list of other school districts that have taken similar action. “We want our district to prosper.”
The board will wait for further information about the matter before proceeding.
Other Business
• The board approved the first reading of Board Policy 237, Personal Electronic Devices.
• Approval was given for service agreements with Combustion Services & Equipment Co. in the amount of $2,438 and with Johnson Controls in the amount $20,010 for boiler and uni-vent maintenance.
• Following a lengthy discussion during the work session regarding the exact cost to the district for itinerant services, the board approved an agreement with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 for occupational and physical therapy, vision and hearing.
• Board members authorized the option for district families to purchase Chromebook insurance in addition to acceptable use.
• Retained for the 2021-22 school year were Dr. Stephen Jaworski as school district dentist at a rate of $4.50 per exam, and Dr. Brandon Doverspike as physician at a rate of $15 per physical exam.
Approval was also given to retain the Law Offices of William Hager III LLC to provide solicitor services at board meetings at an annual retainer fee of $2,400.
Cindy Campbell was also approved as school district treasurer for the 2021-22 school year.