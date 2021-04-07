NEW BETHLEHEM – Discussion at Monday night’s regular meeting of the Redbank Valley School Board focused on how the district will best allocate the money it has and will receive from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER).
As part of the American Rescue Plan, ESSER funds are federal aid dollars allocated to the states for distribution to local districts to help mitigate expenses related to the COVID pandemic. The funds were allocated to school districts in three cycles distributed over the past year.
According to the state Department of Education website, Redbank Valley received $269,024 in ESSER I funding; $1,033,153 for ESSER II; and $2,080,352 for ESSER III, for a cumulative total of $3,382,529.
“Keep in mind that ESSERS I has a timeframe to be spent by September 2023, [and] ESSERS II is September of 2024,” district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo told board members at their April 5 meeting, pointing out that the application for ESSER III funding has not been released yet. “However, it is my understanding that we can file for a one-year extension on the use of those funds, which will take us out to September 2025.”
“ESSERS I came out and was divided into 19 separate monthly payments,” he continued. “They have not determined how ESSERS II is going to be allocated or ESSERS III at this point in time.”
Providing the board with a list of possible uses for the money, Mastillo recommended that the finance committee examine and prioritize potential expenses, noting that one important consideration is the district’s cyber school expenses.
“We were underfunded in our external cyber for this current school year by $184,795,” he said. “I anticipate that we will be underfunded by $294,000 based on the $535,000-plus that was put in the budget this year.”
Mastillo also said that he asked high school principal Amy Rupp and elementary principal Sandy Shirey to reach out to classroom teachers for suggestions regarding textbooks and other needs.
“Our textbook cycle has kind of been waffled over the past few years,” he said.
The list provided by Mastillo also includes maintenance-related expenses, such as cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and more.
“We anticipate that our maintenance department will need to continue to supply disinfectant, cleaners, wipes, sanitizing solutions, hand sanitizers and face masks, so I put a buffer in to utilize stimulus money for that,” he said.
Another item Mastillo included was replacement of student-utilized Chromebooks.
“Talking with our IT person...we’ll be looking at purchasing 200 Chromebooks,” he said, noting that Chromebooks should last the students six years. “We’ll replace first grade and seventh grade, then we will go through a cycle. We’ll see how that works.”
Board member Jason Barnett said that it is imperative that the board proceed cautiously when deciding how to use this money.
“From my background in school finances and regular finances, I would love to see what the allowable uses of this money are with enough detail that as a board we can be thinking, because this is one-time money, and I don’t want to see it [wasted],” he said.
Barnett said that he believes the number one focus should be student performance, improvement and making up for what happened educationally during COVID.
“We have kids that are behind. I don’t know how you ever get them caught up,” he said. “We just have to be cautious that when we start shifting things out of regular recurring expenses that, when this money is gone, [we don’t] have these giant holes in our budget.”
Board member Darren Bain concurred, stating that he would be interested in looking at the current budget to see what could be funded by ESSER money in order to “free up money to be used in other ways.”
“I’m really interested in what the rules are, how you can spend it, what you can spend it on [and] if that includes facility upgrades, things of that nature,” Bain said.
Board president Bill Reddinger offered his suggestions, including additional security upgrades and improvements to the high school auditorium’s stage lighting.
Rupp said that she has already connected with teachers about priorities, also urging the board to consider using the money on items that will “last several years.”
“Some of the textbooks we’re using now are from 2003, so they’ve lasted 18 years,” she said. “I was looking at things that were long-lived and resources that all the teachers could use toward those standards.”
No official action on the matter was taken.
In other business, the board also heard from Matt Darr who spoke on behalf of the Sports Boosters, following up from a discussion that had taken place at an earlier work session.
“What we’re asking for as the boosters is a one-year elimination of the 15 percent [activity fee],” he said, noting that the district saved money this year on the extra-curricular budget.
“You budgeted $476,000 this year. As of right now, you only spent $222,000 and that’s with all the spring sports in there,” he added. “So, you’re $250,000 under budget for the year.”
In response to the booster’s request to waive the 15 percent fee for the year, board member Ann Kopnitsky made a motion to reduce the boosters’ contribution to a flat $10,000 for this year only.
After discussion regarding the organization’s limited ability to fundraise this year, the motion passed in a 6-3 with Barnett, Bain and Carrie Adams voting against the action.
Other Business
• The board approved the school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year. The first day of school for students is slated for Aug. 25, with the year ending on May 23, 2022.
The school and district offices will be closed on Sept. 6 for Labor Day; Nov. 25-29 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 for Christmas; Dec. 31 for New Years; April 15, 2022 for Easter and May 30, 2022 for Memorial Day.
Days in which school will be closed, but district offices will remain open include: Oct. 8 for ALF Day; Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 28-31 for winter break; and April 18 for Easter.
In addition, teacher In-Service days were scheduled for Aug. 23-24, and May 24, 2022; while Act 80 days were set for Oct. 18, Jan. 17, 2022 and Feb. 21, 2022.
• Approval was given to a bus shared service agreement with Union School District for student transport to New Story Schools in DuBois.
• A lease agreement between the district and the New Bethlehem Little League was approved for $1.
• The elementary summer school program was approved to be held July 5-29 from 8:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Primary School. Two teachers and two instructional aides will be identified and presented to the board.
• Board members also approved the 2021-22 operating budget for the Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6, pending approval by the IU Board of Directors.
Mastillo said Redbank’s contribution decreased slightly from the previous year to $12,311.
Board member Dr. Donald Nair voted against the motion.
• Alexandra Bell was approved as a van driver for Valley Lines Inc.
• The resignations of Janel Thomas, cafeteria aide; Bri Matthews, head junior high cheerleading advisor; A.J. Blose, head boys soccer coach; and Matt Darr, head girls volleyball coach, were accepted.
Darr was then approved as a volunteer for girls volleyball, along with Kyle Hicks for boys and girls track.