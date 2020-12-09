NEW BETHLEHEM – Faced with increasing virus numbers and an uncertain future from the ongoing pandemic, the Redbank Valley School Board grappled with the immediate future of the district’s educational and extracurricular programming at its regular meeting Monday night.
During the lengthy and often emotion-filled meeting, board members considered the resumption of face-to-face classes and the possible start of winter sports.
Kicking off the discussion, board members heard from special education director Jason Karam, who offered a proposal for limited face-to-face instruction for “highly vulnerable” special education students.
“We have data that we’ve collected that shows remote instruction was detrimental educationally to certain students in certain populations,” he said, noting that other districts have started bringing in some students classified as “educational vulnerable.”
Describing a plan to ensure safety among the students in the face-to-face sessions, Karam said that there would only be about 16 students who would be in the program, and those students would be split between the primary school and the high school.
“We can keep social distanced and keep masks on,” he said, noting that there would not be full-day instruction. “Other schools are doing four days a week for three hours, and not providing lunch.”
When asked by board members Dr. Chad Shaffer and Jason Barnett if the plan had been considered for other groups of students, district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo said that while the immediate concern was special education students, other student populations could be considered in the future.
“The principals are looking at progress report numbers at this time,” he said. “Unfortunately, with the quarantine, we’re kind of behind.”
A motion to approve the face-to-face instruction option for specific students based on their special education eligibility passed unanimously.
Board members then turned their attention to the possibility of beginning practice for winter sports. They heard a detailed plan from boys basketball coach Emmanuel Marshall regarding the procedures that would be enacted to ensure safety during practice sessions.
“Our goal for the season is to limit the time in which players come in close proximity to each other, working on improving fundamental skills through individualized drills and maintaining safety protocols to ensure each players’ health and overall well-being,” Marshall said.
The plan included social distancing when players are not actively involved in practice or competition, mandatory mask-wearing at all times and cleaning and disinfecting of all equipment after each use.
“I’m suggesting that all basketball practices and games be on a voluntary basis, with no penalty for absences due to the coronavirus,” Marshall said, noting that the entire basketball team consists of only 18 players.
Also speaking in favor of beginning practice sessions for winter sports were volleyball coach Matt Darr and district athletic director Roddy Hartle.
“The biggest thing I need everyone to understand is that in order to start contests, we need to have 15 practices prior to the contest,” Hartle said, explaining that if teams could start practices Dec. 9, seasons could possibly start as early as Dec. 28.
Darr, who mentioned that he had successfully coached an indoor sport this past fall complete with safety protocols, pointed out a larger concern should winter sports be canceled.
“PIAA is very concerned that if there are no high school sports, these students are going to play travel ball, and when that happens it’s not in a controlled environment,” Darr said. “Our environment for volleyball this year was very controlled, and I think that’s why it was successful.”
Shaffer asked if the state recommendation to wear face coverings, even during participation, except for those with medical conditions that prevented wearing masks would be enforced in all winter sports.
Mastillo said that face coverings were part of the proposed plan.
“I’ve reached out to our school doctor as well, and he endorses that masks be worn at all times — competition, practice, sidelines,” he said. “The only way to be eliminated from that is if you have a medical condition that would exempt you from that, and you would have to have a doctor provide an exemption.”
Speaking on behalf of the sports boosters, Dianna Bain encouraged the board to read submitted statements from athletes to see where they stand.
“Parents, kids, we all have a lot of faith in our coaches to keep our kids safe,” she said.
Following the discussion, a motion to start practice for winter sports was defeated.
During the public concerns portion of the meeting, the board heard from district resident Heather Truitt, who voiced concerns about the affects of long-term remote education.
“I know this is a very trying time, [but] I have true concerns with the decrease in socialization,” she said. “There’s a lot of development that goes along with socializing, [and] I feel that the school environment, with the teachers being so vigilant in their efforts to follow protocols, is a very safe place for the children to be.”
High school principal Amy Rupp agreed.
“From a strictly educational point of view, our students are not doing as well remotely as they are face-to-face,” she said. “If we can do it safely, then I think they should be back.”
“We’re not only seeing our special ed kids faltering, we’re seeing our well achieving students faltering as well academically,” acting elementary principal Sandy Shirey concurred.
While agreeing with the assessment that face-to-face education is the best option for all students, Shaffer said that he was not in favor of moving back to the prior system where there were upwards of 1,000 students traveling throughout the buildings daily.
“I understand that the sacrifices that we’re making on a large scale, and on individual families, is a great sacrifice right now, [but] I do believe it’s worth it for the time being.” He added that, in his opinion, delaying the return of in person education until after the holidays was in the best interest of the school and the community.
Barnett and board member Darren Bain argued in favor of returning to face-to-face instruction.
“I understand we’re protecting the community, but when you walk in the community, they’re still doing their own thing,” Barnett said, adding that it can’t be the district’s job to protect everyone else. “We’re a school district, [and] our number one priority is to make sure the educational program is in place.”
Although she also believes that in-person instruction is best, board member Ann Kopnitsky said she wants to keep the community safe.
“I want to give not only the student athletes a chance to participate but those in band/choir, robotics and the other clubs as well,” she said. “But I want to keep the students, teachers and staff, and everyone in the community safe.”
Following the lengthy discussion, the board ultimately voted to continue with remote education until further notice.
Other Business
• Prior to their regular meeting, board members held their reorganizational meeting for 2021. In unanimous votes, Bill Reddinger was reelected board president, and Ann Kopnitsky was reelected vice president.
Linda Ferringer and Donald Nair will continue as the district’s career center representatives, and Kopnitsky will serve as the representative for the Intermediate Unit.
• Approval was given for an agreement with the Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit for English as a second language services until the district’s new speech therapist is fully onboard in late December or early January.
Mastillo said that cost for the service would be around $46 per hour between three and four hours per week.
• The board also authorized the administration to proceed with development for Act I Exceptions for retirement, special education and debt service for the 2021-22 school year.