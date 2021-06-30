NEW BETHLEHEM – With less than a week to go before the June 30 deadline, members of the Redbank Valley School Board convened last Thursday to approve the district’s budget for the 2021-22 school year, which includes a property tax increase for district residents.
In a unanimous vote, the six board members present — including Ann Kopnitsky, Dr. Chad Shaffer, Linda Ferringer and Dr. Donald Nair, with Bill Reddinger and Darren Bain participating over the phone — approved the final budget for the upcoming school year, which balances expenses and revenues at $20,219,991.
The final budget represents an increase of around $167,250 from the proposed final budget that was approved in May. District business manager Cheryl Motter said after the special meeting that the change was the result of increased tax revenue from final assessed value numbers in both Clarion and Armstrong counties, as well as more accurate information on the district’s allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II (ESSERS) funding.
“We finally got to see how they were gong to disperse it,” Motter said on Friday of the federal COVID-19 relief money, noting that Redbank is expecting to receive more in funding than what was initially thought. “It’s divided out for a longer period of time than what it appeared, [and] they’re giving it out quicker that we initially anticipated.”
Motter pointed out, however, that while the budget includes the ESSERS funding, the money can only be used for specific purposes.
“[Just because] we have ESSERS money, doesn’t mean we can do what we want,” she said, pointing out that one possible use could be on purchases to better the education of students — such as investing in book series or technology needs.
The final budget also includes $148,464 in state-approved exceptions in special education.
Along with approving the budget, the board also unanimously approved the district’s property tax rates for residents in Clarion and Armstrong counties for the 2021-22 school year. As projected in the proposed final budget, there will be a rate increase to the maximum-allowed index of 4.5 percent plus accommodations for the special education exceptions and equalization.
The increase will raise taxes in Clarion County to 43.9880 mills from the current rate of 40.3295 mills, and 30.0738 mills in Armstrong County, up from the current rate of 27.2975 mills.
“Because of the equalization process, the assessed values for Armstrong County went up a higher percentage than the one for Clarion County,” Motter said, adding that the tax increase still equates to about a 10 percent hike in Armstrong County and a 9 percent increase in Clarion County as projected in the proposed final budget.
The district is expecting to generate a total of $3,120,851 in taxes from both counties, Motter said.
In other budgetary matters, the Section 511 Per Capita rates for the following townships/municipalities for the upcoming school year were approved as follows: $10 per head for Redbank Township (Armstrong), Madison Township (Armstrong), Mahoning Township and Monroe Township; and $5 per head for Hawthorn Borough, New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township, Redbank Township (Clarion) and South Bethlehem Borough.
Additionally, the Section 679 Per Capita tax was set at $5 per head, the Oak Hall Monroe Township Per Capita tax at $15 per head, the occupation tax at $10 per head, the Earned Income Tax at 0.5 percent and the Real Estate Transfer Tax at 1 percent.
In other business at the June 24 meeting, board members discussed the next step in filling the vacancy created by the recent resignation of district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo effective Aug. 16.
After some discussion, the board voted to advertise the position. Nair voted against the motion.
Other Business
• Linda Young, Cassie Faulk and Shania DeFour were approved as summer school teachers, and Christina Hetrick and Joni McCauley were approved as aides from July 5 through July 29.
• Resolutions for Homestead/Farmstead Exclusion and the General Fund Designation were approved for the 2021-22 school year.