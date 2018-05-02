NEW BETHLEHEM – After several months without a director at the helm, the Redbank Valley Public Library announced last week that a new director has joined the local facility.
Jaylene Smith began work as the library’s new director April 17.
“I’ve jumped right in,” Smith said last week, noting that in addition to learning the ropes of a new job, she’s already making plans for next month’s Art in the Park festival and more.
“There’s a lot to learn,” Smith said. “There’s a lot that goes into running a library. It’s really an effort by many people.”
The local native grew up in the New Bethlehem area and fondly recalls stopping in from time to time at the old New Bethlehem Free Public Library.
“I really did like that old library,” she said, remembering walking through its large wooden doorway.
Smith, the daughter of Kathleen Wright and Bryan Reedy, followed up her education at Redbank Valley High School by attending Clarion University where she majored in early childhood and elementary education. She has been a substitute teacher at Redbank for a number of years. Smith resides in the area with her three children, ranging in age from 9 to 17.
Now with the local library, Smith said she came on board at a very busy time. She said she started off by writing the library’s letter to send out to the community for the upcoming Redbank Valley Day of Giving, which will be held May 10.
“Now we’re moving on to Art in the Park,” she said of the library’s signature event in Gumtown Park, which will take place on Sunday, June 10.
In addition to those events, Smith said she also wants to work to bring more awareness to all that the library has to offer.
“I want to see the library grow and have the community get more involved,” she said. “A lot of people don’t realize everything that the library does in the community.”
Smith said she does have some near and long-term plans for the library, but noted that she would first need to get permission from the library’s board for anything new.
“Hopefully we can incorporate some new things at the library,” she said. One long-term goal she would like to see is the placement of an electronic message board outside the library along busy Route 28 to let passersby know about upcoming events.
The library will host an open house on Tuesday, May 8 during regular library hours for the public to have a chance to stop in and meet the new director.
