NEW BETHLEHEM – With some area school districts returning to all-remote education as a result of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks, Redbank Valley School District officials recently discussed plans should Redbank be faced with a similar situation.
“It seems to be happening at a moment’s notice,” school board member Dr. Chad Shaffer said earlier this week of neighboring districts going remote.
In his report at Monday night’s board meeting, district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo explained that Redbank Valley currently has around 600 Chromebooks available to students. While some are currently being used, others are updated and ready for distribution should the need for district-wide remote education arise.
“We would just have to get them into the students’ hands,” Mastillo said.
When asked if the computers could be distributed now, Mastillo said that indeed they could.
“They would just have to tote them back and forth,” he said, noting that the Chromebooks would have to be carried like textbooks for some classes.
Board member Jason Barnett asked if the decision for other school districts to go remote was mandated by the Department of Health, or if it was the sole decision of the local school board.
Mastillo explained that while the Department of Health and PDE offer recommendations based on the number of cases, the decision ultimately rests with district officials.
“If Clarion County were to move to substantial, the recommendation would be for us to go to remote education for all students,” he said. “However, that’s a recommendation. The local board has that choice.”
The superintendent continued that unless a coronavirus epidemic were to break out in the district, he saw no need to move all students to remote education.
“The goal is to keep our students coming face-to-face as long as we can [without] jeopardizing their health and well-being,” he said.
Shaffer pointed out, however, that in the event of a spike in either Armstrong or Clarion counties, the district should follow the recommendation of the Department of Health in regard to remote-only education.
“We definitely have to keep in mind the safety of our students, but we also have to keep in mind the safety of our community,” Shaffer said.
FFA Outlines Plans for Veterans’ Parade
With COVID-19 restrictions putting a damper on the high school’s traditional Veterans Day assembly, members of the Redbank Valley High School FFA unveiled plans at the Nov. 2 school board meeting to honor local veterans in another way.
The RVHS FFA, which has organized the annual Veterans Day assembly since 2007, is planning a “Parade of Veterans” on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
“When members met to discuss Veterans Day planning, they were very clear that they wanted to continue the tradition of planning a program to honor our local veterans,” RVHS FFA advisor Kate Kronen said Tuesday, noting that despite the pandemic restrictions, FFA members still wanted to do something that would involve the student body at the high school. “The idea was presented to have a veterans parade and we decided that was the best and safest option for veterans and students.”
Parade lineup will begin at 12:15 p.m. at RVHS. Veterans will remain in their vehicles and drive the parade route through the school grounds.
According to RVHS FFA president Brooklynn Veronesi, the plan is to have the high school students stand out around the school spaced six feet apart.
“The estimated start time is 12:30 p.m. rain or shine — so bring umbrellas if needed,” she said. “Various clubs will have banners for support. Students will also have banners and posters if they would like to make one.”
Event organizers noted that the high school band and choir will also be playing and singing patriotic tributes for the veterans as they drive around the school. The local Boy Scout troop will also participate in the parade.
Veronesi said that veterans will start the lineup at the front of the school to get a flag to put on their car. They will then be directed around the school to the Ag shop where they will receive a free T-shirt, which was designed by Veronesi.
“We sold 140 T-shirts and we’re giving 50 to veterans,” she said, noting further that there will be T-shirts available on site if anyone would like to purchase one.
“We’ve been doing veterans’ T-shirts for five or six years,” Kronen added. “Every year the students design a different one.”
Following the parade, take-out meals will be available for the veterans.
Donations collected from students, staff and teachers from all schools for veterans will go to Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center in Cowansville, FFA officials said.
Questions regarding the parade should be directed to Kronen at (814) 275-2424.
Other Business
• Board members approved the retirement of elementary school principal Cheryl McCauley effective Feb. 25, 2021.
In a related motion, the board also approved to advertise for an elementary principal position. Board member Dee Bell cast the lone no vote.
The board also appointed Sandy Shirey as temporary interim elementary principal at a compensation rate of $100 per day in addition to her current per diem teacher rate.
Board member Carrie Adams, who participated in the meeting via Zoom, voted against the motion.
• Kady Schmidt was hired as a speech language therapist at a total cost of $81,446.30.
• Angela Stewart was reassigned to an English as a second language position.
• The second readings of Board Policies 103, Nondiscrimination in School and Classroom Practices, and 104, Nondiscrimination in Employment/Contract Practices, were approved.