NEW BETHLEHEM – Faced with a May deadline to approve a preliminary budget and a June 2 referendum vote, Redbank Valley School District officials last week reviewed two potential proposed budgets.
During a budget work session on April 23, school board members heard district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo present two versions of the 2020-21 district budget.
Version A includes income from a tax increase to the full state-approved index, that which is allowable by way of exceptions and money generated by the voter-approved referendum.
Option B assumes revenue from the first two aforementioned sources, but allows for the failure of the referendum.
“The goal of Redbank Valley is to continue to maintain quality educational experiences for our students in all areas — academics, arts, athletics and the other various activities that we offer,” Mastillo told the board. “Unfortunately, we’ve encountered some obstacles with finances that have led us to put that referendum on the primary ballot.”
According to Mastillo, Option A shows a balanced budget with total revenues and expenditures of $19,405,240.99. The budget includes $12,440,904.76 for instruction, $5,299,616.84 for support services, $1,155,026.67 for other financing sources and $509,692.72 for non-instructional services.
Option B also shows a balanced budget of $18,320,442.76, which represents a $1,084,798.23 reduction from Option A. This reduction will come from the elimination of instructional staff, support staff and other necessary cuts.
Mastillo explained, however, that while the numbers are based on reasonable estimates, they are not absolute until the district receives official word from state and federal sources.
“Even as we present this information, I caution everyone with these figures,” he said. “These figures are based on the best estimate of what we have at this point in time.”
One revenue source that can be fairly accurately predicted is that which is generated from property taxes. Mastillo offered comparative figures ranging from current millage rates in Clarion and Armstrong counties to millage rates should the referendum pass. Current millage rates are 24.7229 mills in Armstrong County and 33.7497 mills in Clarion County. Millage rates with a tax increase to the 3.8 percent index will be 25.6623 mills in Armstrong and 36.3672 mills in Clarion. If approved for exceptions, the district would be able to raise millage rates to 27.2853 mills in Armstrong and 40.315 mills in Clarion. If the referendum were to pass, the rates would increase to 36.4722 mills in Armstrong and 53.8431 mills in Clarion.
In discussing the best way to get budget information to the general public in anticipation of the upcoming referendum vote, board member Jason Barnett suggested making the information as visible and accessible as possible.
“I think it’s important that they [the public] understand how the dollars are spent,” he said. Barnett pointed out that beyond expenditures for instruction and staff, there are few other expenses that the district can actually control. “They can see what little control we actually have without making staffing adjustments.”
Following the budget presentation, district officials responded to two items of public concern. The first was a question about the amount of reimbursement the district receives for its $1.3 million in transportation expenses.
Barnett explained that the district receives reimbursement of 77 percent until it reaches “a half-mill of market value cost.”
“From that point forward, we’re reimbursed 100 percent of allowable costs,” he said.
He also said that had the district not paid transportation costs for the remainder of this year, they would have lost that amount of revenue for next year.
The second question asked whether school officials thought the referendum was still “a wise idea” given the current situation and the rate of unemployment in the district.
“We’re unfortunately at a place where we have to give the taxpayers this choice,” Barnett responded. “They’ll ultimately decide as a whole whether the referendum passes or fails, which is the design of Act I.”
Board member Dr. Chad Shaffer added that he believes the district has demonstrated its value and an ability to “adapt educationally and otherwise” during these uncertain times.
“We’ve probably gained a better sense of value of what our traditional brick and mortar school really does provide for the kids, families and this community,” he said.
Prior to the budget work session, the school board held a special meeting to approve payment to district transportation contractors, and authorize the installation of security cameras at all three school campuses and the football field.
The motion to pay transportation contractors passed, with board member Dee Bell abstaining from the vote.
A motion to allow MVS Security Services to install indoor and outdoor cameras utilizing $116,395 in Safe & Secure grant funding passed in a 7-2 vote, with Bell and Darren Bain voting in opposition.