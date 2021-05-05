NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the Redbank Valley School Board had their eyes on next year as they voted Monday evening to approve an amended academic calendar and the daily start and end times for the 2021-2022 school year.
Speaking after the meeting, district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo said one change to next year’s academic calendar includes the start day for students. Originally set for Wednesday, Aug. 25, the amended calendar now has students returning on Thursday, Aug. 26.
“I requested [Aug. 25] to be an Act 80 Day,” Mastillo said. “The teachers will be here for professional development, but the students will not.”
He pointed out further that the approved calendar sets Easter break April 14-19 and two snow days slated for March 11 and 14.
“Part of the reason was because of our testing window,” Mastillo said. “In the last week of May, we wanted to be sure that we’re giving our students appropriate time to test on the state standardized tests.”
The original date set for the end of the school year was also changed, the superintendent pointed out.
“With the original calendar, I believe we were getting out on May 23, which is at the beginning of that last week of testing, so it moves our calendar back to that Thursday, May 26,” he said. “The last student day is scheduled for May 26, barring any winter storms.”
Regarding the start and end times for the school day, Mastillo said that, while there is no drastic change from last year, the day has been rearranged slightly to allow for more instructional time.
“The start time is [still] 8 a.m., but the morning procedures on our intermediate and primary campuses [currently pushes] the instructional start time back to 8:20 a.m.,” he said.
By restructuring, the day still begins at 8 a.m., but instruction next year will begin at 8:10 a.m. Mastillo stated further that the real difference is at the end of the day.
“Dismissal is going to start at 2:46 p.m. at the primary and 2:54 p.m. at the intermediate,” he said, noting that the change returns the district to a schedule much like what was in place two years ago.
This year, elementary students are dismissed beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the primary campus and 2:35 p.m. at the intermediate building.
“We’ve gained 10 minutes internally in instruction [in the morning], and only had to alter the ending time slightly to gain close to 30 minutes of instruction daily,” Mastillo said.
Following the approval of the calendar, the board turned its attention to the baseball batting cage that was originally discussed during a prior work session.
Board member Darren Bain reintroduced the topic, asking if anyone had followed-up with baseball coach Craig Hibell regarding his request for the district to contribute to a new indoor batting cage for the gymnasium.
“Do we have to take any action tonight on the funds they requested out of the sports budget?” Bain asked.
Mastillo clarified after the meeting that the information was first presented at last Thursday’s work session.
“The baseball coach wanted the board to consider going into quarters with it,” he said. “I presented it to the board and asked if it was something they were interested in.”
Board member Jason Barnett pointed out that aside from the question of who is purchasing the cage, an important matter for the board to consider was whether it should be housed in the school’s gym.
“Are we even willing to let them have another one in there, and then are we willing to share the cost?” he queried.
Board president Bill Reddinger voiced his concern regarding the need to hang the cage from the ceiling of the gymnasium.
“Does the ceiling have adequate support to handle it?” Reddinger asked. “If you’re going to hang that up from the ceiling, who’s going to be the engineer to determine that the ceiling has adequate support to handle it?”
Admitting frustration with the prolonged discussion, Barnett voiced concerns about the amount of time the board has given to the batting cage compared to other topics, including the district’s financial matters.
“We spent combined maybe three minutes in the last two meetings talking about our financial reports, and we’ve spent a half hour or more talking about this batting cage,” he said, suggesting that Hibell attend a future meeting to present a plan and answer questions.
No official action was taken on the matter.
Other Business
• The board approved a motion to combine the July 1 work session and July 5 regular meeting into one meeting on Thursday, July 1.
• Joshua Temchulla was hired as the district’s special education director at a total cost of $115,630.54. Carlee Boyer was hired as a full-time speech and language therapist at a total cost of $58,376.01.
• Approval was given to the list of graduating seniors for the Class of 2021.
• The resignations of administrative assistant Susan Trimble and elementary cook Rosanne McDonald were accepted due to retirement. Also accepted was the resignation of Title I kindergarten aide Nicole Mohney.
• Board members also approved an agreement with SPERO Group LLC to provide a social worker for the district.