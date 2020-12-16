NEW BETHLEHEM – Following the latest negotiation talks between the Redbank Valley School District and its professional and support staffs, the district earlier this week released its most recent contract proposals.
According to the document released after the Dec. 9 Zoom negotiation session, the district continues to offer a four-year contract retroactive to July 1, 2019. The contract proposes a pay freeze for both the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) and Redbank Valley Education Support Professionals Association (RVESPA) in the first year, with a 2 percent salary increase for teachers in the third and fourth years. For support staff, it includes a 40-cent per hour raise in the third year and a 42-cent per hour raise in the fourth year. There is also a one-time bonus of $500 for teachers and support staff in the second year.
The current offering also proposes changes in health insurance deductible rates for members of both unions over the course of the contract, and changes in the availability and use of prep time for teachers, and personal days and sick days for all staff.
The district continues to reject the offering of a tentative agreement.
“Since the district is giving more than receiving requested language changes, the district is unwilling to sign tentative agreements on contract language concessions and instead seeks a comprehensive contract agreement,” the release from the district states.
The release goes on to report that in contrast to the district’s offer, the teacher and support staff unions are proposing annual pay raises of 2.5 percent and 37 cents per hour respectively for a five-year contract. The unions are also offering less copayment requirements than what the district is requesting.
“The anticipated increased district expenses from the contracts that the associations have proposed total approximately $1 million over the first four years of the contract,” the district states. “Since the district only anticipates an additional $500,000 in revenue in that timeframe, the associations’ proposed contracts would result in an unbalanced budget, which could put educational programs and positions at risk.”
Patrick Anderkovich, the PSEA UniSefv representative for RVEA and RVESPA, offered the unions’ response to the district’s latest proposal, saying that it would make the district’s support staff the lowest paid of the 11 area school districts and move teachers’ starting salaries from sixth lowest to ninth lowest.
“The district’s proposal would result in the support professionals receiving four pay freezes in eight years, and the teachers receiving three pay freezes in that same time,” he said, noting that support staff positions have remained vacant over the years because the district has been unable to attract candidates to fill the positions.
Anderkovich went on to say that when the unions’ proposed healthcare concessions are factored in, “the district proposal would result in more than half of their employees taking a pay cut.”
He voiced surprise that board negotiators seemed to be contented to have Redbank Valley serve as a “training ground” for other districts.
“They are fine with teachers accepting employment at Redbank, making their mistakes on the students of Redbank Valley as they perfect their craft and then moving on to a better paying school district,” he said.
Anderkovich also charged that while the district’s proposal appears to focus on a balanced budget and fiscal responsibility, its actions send a different message.
“They have unlimited funding to pay for high-priced attorneys and consultants for the past two years of negotiations,” he said, alleging that the district paid more than $600,000 in flood damages and payments to a former superintendent. “If the district is willing to make those payments, they should be willing to reach a reasonable settlement with the current employees educating the students of the Redbank Valley School District.”
No further negotiation meetings are scheduled at this time.