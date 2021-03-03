NEW BETHLEHEM – A shortage of school nursing substitutes was the main point of discussion at the brief meeting of the Redbank Valley School Board on Monday evening.
During the public concerns portion of the March 1 meeting, board members heard from two district parents whose elementary-aged children were both recently diagnosed with Type I diabetes.
Bree Stewart began by praising the current nursing staff and teachers for what they do in relation to student health issues. She said her concern, however, was that if one of of the three full-time district nurses is out for the day, there could be gaps when it comes to administering needed healthcare.
“I know that you posted a substitute nurse position, which I think is a step in the right direction,” she said. “But there are also times throughout the day where...[kids are] not covered because the nurses are having to juggle themselves between buildings.”
Stewart pointed out that the occasional need for double coverage could lead to unintentional errors.
“When the nurses aren’t there, it’s going to be on the teachers, and they’re not properly trained in administering insulin or glucagon,” she said. Stewart also noted that her child’s orders mandate that someone who is trained be available to administer medication if needed.
“I also worry, let’s say the nurse isn’t there and something happens, are the teachers going to know where the medicine is?” she questioned. “Can they get to it, [and] do they know what to do with it?”
Heather Truitt echoed Stewart’s concerns by telling of an incident that occurred with her child who had to receive medication from a staff member covering two buildings.
“Fortunately, she was still in the building when this occurred,” she said, stressing that her child’s plan also requires that someone who is trained to give the medication be present in the building at all times.
Truitt said her concern lies in what could happen in the lag time it takes for someone to respond to an emergency from another building.
“I don’t feel that picking up the phone and calling someone at the high school is going to get [them] to the primary school or the intermediate school in time,” Truitt said, adding that she’s not sure how many teachers would feel comfortable administering something like glucagon without extensive training.
“I’ve been a nurse since I was 19 years old and have only had to give it one time,” she continued of glucagon. “I don’t feel that all the teachers [would be] comfortable administering glucagon or know exactly what needs to be done.”
Board member Dr. Chad Shaffer asked about the status of the search for a nurse substitute.
District superintendent Dr. John Mastillo indicated that the search had just begun.
“Through quarantine and everything, I want to say we had four days where we only had two nurses in the buildings,” Mastillo said, noting that he believes that the district will have “an additional two days” in the near future when school nursing staff will have to do double coverage.
Shaffer went on to suggest that since some of the procedures are trainable, the district could also benefit from having a set number of staff members in each building undergo training.
“It would be nice to have a durable plan in place regardless of what the needs are,” Shaffer said. “We know those needs are going to change from time to time so how [can] the district be better equipped to support those kids?”
Agreeing that additional staff training would help, Mastillo indicated that he and school nurse Valerie Steffy would meet to identify areas of need.
Following the meeting, Mastillo explained that the district’s current nursing staff consists of one full-time registered nurse (RN) and two full-time licensed practical nurses (LPNs).
“We do have a regular sub, but that regular sub isn’t available all the time,” he said. “So there are a few days scattered here and there when we don’t have coverage.”
Other Business
• Board members voted to amend the position of special education director to a 12-month, 260-day position with a negotiated salary applied to the Act 93 Agreement.
• Approval was given for an agreement with Key Solution Staffing to supply the district with highly qualified aides.
• The resignation of speech and language therapist Kady Schmidt was accepted, effective 60 days from Feb. 25 or when a replacement can be identified and hired.
Board members also voted to advertise for the newly vacant speech language therapist position.
• Barbara Sayers was hired as a greenhouse aide not to exceed 390 hours at a total cost of $4,007.83.