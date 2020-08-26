NEW BETHLEHEM – “Our main goal is the health and safety of our students and staff...If we aren’t successful at maintaining the health and safety of our students, the instruction is never going to happen.”
With these words, Redbank Valley School District superintendent Dr. John Mastillo earlier this week outlined key components of the district’s plan for the start of school on Aug. 31.
Noting that students and staff have not been in the district’s buildings since March, Mastillo said the start of school will look very different for the more than 900 students who will be returning to the three campuses.
“Classrooms are being set up in such a format that social distancing can be accomplished to the greatest extent possible,” he said, adding that face masks or shields are required with opportunities for short breaks throughout the day.
Mastillo said that part of the process will involve educating students as to why face masks are important and the proper way to wear them.
“They have to understand that this is a requirement,” he said. “And if we want to stay open for face-to-face instruction, we have to abide by those guidelines.”
Except for some specialty masks for speech pathology and special needs students, the district will not provide masks for the general student body. There are also face shields and plastic tri-folds available should medical issues require them.
Only an authenticated medical issue will exempt a student from the face mask regulation.
“If the guidelines and the rules are that everyone is required to wear a mask anytime we are in public [students] should already have them,” Mastillo said, noting that shields are still considered an acceptable face covering.
When it comes to transportation, the superintendent said that busing requirements mandate a maximum of two students per seat and the wearing of face masks for the duration of the trip. He also said that whenever possible, family members should sit together.
While physical education classes will be conducted, Mastillo said that they too will have a restricted format. As long as classes can meet outside, students can be mask-free with social distancing. For classes meeting inside the buildings, all social restrictions will be in place.
“Locker rooms are off limits, so there won’t be any changing...other than from street shoes to the appropriate shoes for the gym floor,” he said.
Mastillo said that by way of safety, additional water-fill stations have been installed in all three buildings, which will allow students to fill water bottles. He pointed out that all traditional water fountains will be turned off.
In addition, there will be hand sanitizer stations in each classroom with additional stations available in common areas.
Reflecting on the changes facing both students and staff at the start of the coming year, Mastillo focused on a key component of the plan’s success.
“Parents can serve as a support for us. We want you back to school face-to-face, you want to be back to school face-to-face, here are the rules, we need to get through this together,” he said.
Describing the cleaning procedures that will be enacted, Mastillo said that during the school day high-touched surfaces and areas will be cleaned frequently. Restrooms will most likely be sanitized using electro-static foggers, and after hours all classrooms will also be sanitized using the foggers.
“After hours, the cleaning crew will work in teams of two,” he said. “The first person coming through will wipe desktops, while the second person will sanitize with the electro-static fogger.”
For the 103 students planning to do remote learning with Redbank Valley teachers, Mastillo suggested that they and their parents establish some routine to maintain consistency.
While currently on back order, Chromebooks will eventually be available for students in all three buildings and for remote learners. Mastillo said that this will add to both the fluidity and consistency of instruction in the classroom and online.
“Here at the high school we’re probably going to have more teachers doing a virtual component even with their face-to-face students,” he said, adding that the dual focus will truly mirror what’s going on both in class and remotely.
“Our plan on paper looks great, but when you add people we may have to change things,” Mastillo said. “Even though this has been very chaotic and uncertain since March, we all have to remember that everything we do is about the kids.”
In an effort to further explain what the first day of school may look like for students, Mastillo will host an informational back to school meeting for parents via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Topics to be covered include transportation, the classroom and instruction.
The meeting link will be posted on the district’s website and emailed to parents.