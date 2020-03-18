NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley school officials took time last Thursday to present information about the upcoming voter referendum to members of the local chamber of commerce.
School directors Dr. Chad Shaffer and Linda Ferringer told Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials that voters in the April 28 primary election will play a big role in deciding how the school district will look and operate for years to come.
“A failed referendum will likely spiral the district downward,” Shaffer said, noting that the ballot question will ask district residents if they approve of the district raising property taxes above the state-approved index. For those in Clarion County, the overall school tax increase would be more than 50 percent, while those in Armstrong County would see their tax bills increased by more than 40 percent.
Shaffer said the district’s current problems go back roughly a decade to when cuts in state funding forced the district to begin utilizing its once-healthy reserve fund to balance the annual budgets. He said that even after closing Mahoning Elementary School and eliminating 20 teaching positions in the last 10 years, Redbank is still faced with rising costs and an ever-shrinking reserve fund.
Once around $10 million, the reserve fund has dwindled to about $3.2 million, Shaffer said. And, with the district facing a $1.2 million deficit in the proposed 2020-2021 budget, “that $3 million is going to be gone pretty quickly.”
Shaffer acknowledged that the district should have been raising taxes a little each year over the last decade, but said, “We are where we are.”
He told the chamber members that one way or another, the district plans to balance its budget this year. If the referendum is not approved, the district has proposed a number of staff cuts, including teaching positions, as well as cuts to school security and extracurricular activities.
With those cuts, Shaffer said, the district will lose elementary art and music programs, and other valuable programs that would likely result in more students leaving the district for other opportunities, including cyber school, which then adds to the district’s overall costs even more.
Shaffer pictured a scenario in which Redbank weakens to the point that the district could possibly dissolve and merge into other districts in the area.
“I think that’s possible,” he said, noting that without local schools, the business community would suffer greatly and property values would decrease.
“It is dire,” Ferringer said. “We can’t keep going forward the way we did before.”
She called on local residents to rally behind the school district and the referendum.
“It’s the voters’ choice,” she said. “Do you want to support the community ... or are you looking at your own pocketbook first?”
Shaffer said that Redbank’s current tax rate is one of the lowest in the state — ranking 494th out of 500 — an even with the large tax hike, the rate would be among the lower to middle rates in the county.
“We understand this increase, at one time, is painful,” he said. “It is a good, worthy investment as well.”
Shaffer continued: “This is a correction to the fact that taxes haven’t been raised in years. This is a reset button that will help us achieve a balanced budget.”
Both Shaffer and Ferringer acknowledged that educating voters is key to the referendum’s success, and said they planned to be at various events and community meetings leading up to the election. Two town hall meetings were being planned by the school district; however, the first meeting on March 26 has already been canceled due to the coronavirus issue. A second town hall is still scheduled for April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Shaffer said that the district also has information posted about the referendum on its website at www.redbankvalley.net. There, visitors can find a calculator that can be used to determine what the new tax rate will be for each property owner.
Shaffer also reminded voters that even though this is a primary election, all voters, regardless of party registration, can cast a vote on the referendum.