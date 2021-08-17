NEW BETHLEHEM – With just a week to go until Redbank students are scheduled to return for a new school year, the school district and its teachers appear no closer to settling a long-fought contract dispute than they were when the process started two-and-a-half years ago.
And the word “strike” has been added to the new year’s vocabulary list.
On Monday of this week, both the teachers’ union and school board members acknowledged the possibility of a strike.
“It isn’t anything anyone is eager to do, or wants to do,” said Patrick Andrekovich, the Pennsylvania State Education Association representative working with the Redbank Valley Education Association, the union representing Redbank’s teachers. “But that appears where we’re heading.”
Both sides have been talking a lot in recent days about the contract talks and strike possibility — in letters to the editor published in this newspaper, and other public statements; however, it seems that the two sides have not been talking with one another as the start of school looms.
Andrekovich and Dr. Chad Shaffer, the chief negotiator for Redbank Valley’s school board, both said on Monday that while they were each eager and willing to return to the negotiating table, no new meetings are scheduled.
Shaffer contended that at the last meeting between the two sides, he asked for meeting dates and was told the teachers’ union would get back to him, but then never heard anything more.
“We would certainly be willing to meet,” Shaffer said. “Our objective is a contract settlement, but it has to be within the parameters that we’ve established.”
Those parameters, he said, are based all around a balanced budget for the school district, one that factors in yearly tax increases and anticipated funding from the state.
Andrekovich also said the teachers want to meet to try to settle the contract so that a strike vote is not necessary; however, he said that the negotiations so far have been nothing short of pure frustration.
“We can’t get the board to even sign a tentative agreement on any issues,” he said. “So we have to renegotiate things over and over and over again. We’re kind of spinning our wheels and rehashing issues we thought were resolved.”
“It’s frustrating to be this far along and we’re no closer to an agreement today than we were two-and-a-half years ago,” Andrekovich added.
Redbank’s teachers have been working without a contract for the past two school years, and appear to be heading into a third year without a deal.
Shaffer said that the board has taken a comprehensive approach to contract talks, “rather than a piecemeal process.”
“When you have a number of different items, one side says we’ll move on this, if you move on that,” he said.
One major sticking point of reaching an agreement has been the teachers’ health insurance plan. While the teachers contend that the changes to the plan and additional costs to employees would result in a loss of income for most staff members, Shaffer said the board has sought major changes all along.
“We came in wanting to get substantial healthcare concessions,” he said, noting that board members have heard from many in the community who feel the teachers’ benefits package is too generous and out of line with what most people receive from their private sector jobs.
Andrekovich said that one of the health insurance items centers around 11 new co-pays that the district wants the teachers to take on. He said that the teachers were willing to meet the district more than half way, and have agreed to six of the co-pays, but that the school board has taken an “all or nothing” approach.
The district has also proposed a two-year pay freeze for teachers, instead offering a $2,000 bonus for those years. Andrekovich said the teachers’ request for a 2.5 percent pay increase over the course of a five-year contract is not unreasonable, and still places Redbank employees among the lowest paid of local school districts, especially for starting salaries for new teachers.
“If your goal is to do what’s best for the teachers and students, shouldn’t you want to attract and retain good teachers?” he asked, noting that there has been high turnover among district employees. “People aren’t flocking to Redbank and the people paying the price for that will be the students.”
Andrekovich also noted that Redbank Valley taxpayers have the lowest taxes of any district in the area, and one of the lowest rates in the state.
“Nobody is paying less than the Redbank Valley taxpayers,” he said.
On a separate note, Andrekovich said that a new contract for the union representing Redbank’s support staff members has also been stalled. He said that it appears that all that is holding up a new deal is $13,000 over five years.
“There’s zero reason we shouldn’t have the support professionals’ contract complete,” he said, adding that when Shaffer was asked at the last negotiation session if it was worth a strike over a relatively low $13,000 figure, Shaffer reportedly said that it was. “He was adamant about it. Hopefully, with one more meeting, we can get that [contact resolved and] off the table.”
On Monday, Shaffer said that with the support professionals, the district was willing to move on one of the contended items, but the union was not willing to move on the issue of co-pays.
“That goes much beyond the face value of $13,000,” he said, noting that the cost to the district is $13,000 per year over the five-year contract proposal.
As for what comes next, Andrekovich said that if the teachers decide to strike, state law mandates that they give 48 hours notice.
However, he said he hopes it does not come to that.
“The goal is not to go out on strike,” Andrekovich reiterated, saying that he hoped an additional meeting could be held to move the process along without a strike. He added that as of Monday, the teachers had also not decided on a strike date or timeline. “At this time, we don’t have a specific date.”
Shaffer said that when it comes to a strike, the district can’t infringe on the teachers’ right to do so.
“We can’t take that strike away,” he said. “We want to minimize the negative effects on students.”
Shaffer pointed to a statement from school board president William Reddinger, in which he explained that if the teachers strike, the school board “will permit sports teams and bands to continue their activities without interruption, as long as they have coach supervision.”
“The board’s goal in contract negotiations is to reach a fair settlement that serves current and future students well, and the board wishes to minimize the negative effects on students if district employees decide to strike,” Reddinger said.
Shaffer noted that while a lot of doom and gloom is being talked about, he remains optimistic that a deal can be reached without the need for a strike.
“I still have confidence that this can get done,” he said, explaining that he feels both sides can sit down and have constructive talks. “A strike serves nobody; it doesn’t move us closer to a solution.”