NEW BETHLEHEM – A Redbank Valley High School senior, with political aspirations of his own, was recently named one of 10 finalists from Pennsylvania for the U.S. Senate Youth Scholarship Program.
As a finalist, Colin Sheffer, son of Keli and Andrew Sheffer of New Bethlehem, took part in an interview with the selection committee in Harrisburg a little more than a week ago.
Sheffer said that he learned of the program through Redbank civics teacher Dr. Joe Harmon, who encouraged him to apply.
“In October, I applied, not expecting to get it,” Sheffer said. Then, two weeks ago, he said he got the call that he was one of 10 finalists for Pennsylvania.
Sheffer explained that two students from each state are selected for the $10,000 scholarship, which is sponsored by the Hearst Foundation, along with a week-long, expense-paid trip in March to Washington, D.C. where the recipients get to meet the President, Supreme Court justices, and spend time with their state’s senators.
At the recent interview for finalists, Sheffer said he was interviewed about his leadership experiences, and quizzed on current events and politics. He said the selection committee was comprised of representatives from the state Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Bar Association, as well as civic educators.
The interview and written test followed his original application for the program, which consisted of submitting an essay and resume.
Sheffer said he had a chance to meet the other nine finalists in Harrisburg last weekend, noting that they were primarily from more populated areas in the eastern part of the state and three from the Pittsburgh area.
“I was definitely the most rural one,” he said.
Sheffer has had an interest in politics for a number of years, serving for three years as a student representative on the Redbank Valley School Board, and serving since February as a junior member of New Bethlehem Borough Council.
He said he has also taken part in the model United Nations at Clarion University, where he was named best overall delegate in 2017 and best committee delegate in 2018.
Outside of school, Sheffer has also gotten involved in politics, helping out with state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s campaign this year, and job-shadowing state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler who serves Allegheny and Washington counties, and who was recently elected to Congress. Sheffer said that Reschenthaler, who is only 35 years old, had a big impact on him.
“He got me interested in law,” Sheffer said, noting that he plans to attend law school following graduation from Redbank.
Sheffer also credited Harmon for encouraging his interests throughout the years at Redbank.
“He set me up with a lot of the opportunities I’ve had,” he said.
Pennsylvania’s two U.S. senators, Bob Casey Jr. and Pat Toomey, will announce the two scholarship program winners on Dec. 14.
