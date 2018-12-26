NEW BETHLEHEM – Colin Sheffer, a senior at Redbank Valley High School, has been selected as one of only two students to represent Pennsylvania as a delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) to be held in Washington, D.C. March 2-9.
Sheffer will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship.
The son of Keli and Andrew Sheffer of New Bethlehem, Colin Sheffer learned last month that he was one of 10 finalists for the two Pennsylvania scholarships.
“It feels great,” Sheffer said last week of being selected. “I’ve done a lot of things through the years that have pointed in this direction, and to have all of that recognized in this way is amazing.”
Sheffer learned of the program through Redbank civics teacher Dr. Joe Harmon. He applied in October, and was named a finalist in November.
Sheffer explained that two students from each state are selected for the $10,000 scholarship, which is sponsored by the Hearst Foundation, along with a week-long, expense-paid trip in March to Washington, D.C. where the recipients get to meet the President, Supreme Court justices, and spend time with their state’s senators.
At the recent interview for finalists, Sheffer said he was interviewed about his leadership experiences, and quizzed on current events and politics. He said the selection committee was comprised of representatives from the state Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Bar Association, as well as civic educators.
The interview and written test followed his original application for the program, which consisted of submitting an essay and resume.
“It’s been a dream of mine to meet the senators, president and other government officials, and to be able to see what it’s like to do their jobs,” Sheffer said last week. “I think it will be quite the experience.”
Although he has been interested in politics for a number of years, Sheffer said the upcoming experience will likely help him determine his future plans.
“I think this will help me to decide whether or not I truly want to go into public service,” he said. “I think it will be eye-opening to meet a lot of these people and see what they do first-hand.”
Sheffer served for three years as a student representative on the Redbank Valley School Board, and is currently serving as a junior member of New Bethlehem Borough Council.
He said he has also taken part in the model United Nations at Clarion University, where he was named best overall delegate in 2017 and best committee delegate in 2018.
Outside of school, Sheffer has also gotten involved in politics, helping out with state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s campaign this year, and job-shadowing state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler who serves Allegheny and Washington counties, and who was recently elected to Congress.
Sheffer plans to attend law school following graduation from Redbank.
He credited teacher Dr. Joe Harmon “for setting me up with this opportunity” and to William Weaver for providing a letter of recommendation.
The USSYP was founded in 1962 and each year two of the highest-achieving students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education system overseas are selected through an extremely competitive merit-based selection process held at the state departments of education nationwide.
