NEW BETHLEHEM – Last Tuesday, Oct. 20, ABC News released its “Nightline” segment that was recorded earlier this month at Redbank Valley High School.
The segment compared how Redbank students view the election now compared with 2016, but what also must be compared is how ABC News portrayed RVHS in those two years.
As Redbank has grown and developed, so has ABC News. Leading up to their return, many students were nervous because they didn’t want to be portrayed in the same way that they felt the school was in 2016.
When asked how she felt about ABC News being at the school, eighth-grader Ava Moore said, “It was...really nerve wracking because anything that I said, they could’ve...used however they wanted.”
The students’ worrying would be to no avail.
Many at the school felt this year’s segment proved to be one of the best yet. Instead of sitting in on actual classes, Terry Ault, ABC News correspondent, and his news crew interviewed two different groups of selected students. They would also interview the Wes Crawford family of New Bethlehem.
To ensure that both political candidates were represented, both Trump and Biden supporters were selected by Redbank’s Dr. Joe Harmon. Ault spent more time interviewing four students: Kieran Fricko, Claire Henry, Ava Moore and Caleb Root. This group provided valuable input about why they supported their particular candidate.
Those at the school said they felt that with the representation from both sides, ABC News did a fine job presenting a balanced story this time.
“They could have easily spun the comments to a more liberal or conservative light knowing what was said overall,” Harmon said. “They didn’t just cherry pick comments.”
ABC News specifically asked for several seniors who had been previously interviewed in 2016 with the intention of showing how the students’ ideals and political thinking had shifted and matured over the past four years. These seniors remembered the backlash from the public in 2016, and that memory definitely influenced their thoughts.
In regards to the more personal interviews, Redbank teacher Blane Gold said, “I believe it gave students more of a chance to provide well-thought-out answers instead of on-the-spot answers in class.” The responses from the students were more mature, with sound reasoning and logic to back them up. While it was not aired, senior Austin Kirkpatrick discussed how President’s Trump’s policies had a positive impact on her family.
When comparing the 2016 and 2020 election segments done by ABC News, several important differences played a large role in the news piece. Harmon thinks that, “[ABC News] was trying to capture what our town is like and paint a picture of what small town America is like.” Ault’s interviews with the Crawfords, seniors and eighth-graders were done so in a way to not cause conflict or controversy.
Eighth-grader Caleb Root found it easier to answer questions when it was just the group of four eighth grade students because the questions were more direct.
When interviewed by The Bark, Redbank’s online newspaper, Gold talked about the difference between the 2016 and 2020 election coverage.
“I think there is actually a bit less attention paid to it this time around because Hillary Clinton was so deeply loved by her supporters and so hated by her enemies. It almost seemed to be more vitriolic four years ago.”
While few on social media had negative opinions about the segment, the overall consensus from the community and those who watched it is one of approval. Fewer threats and insults were hurled towards the individuals who were interviewed and the community.