NEW BETHLEHEM – It’s back to class in person when school bells ring this Monday for students in the Redbank Valley School District.
The action is the result of a consensual change in plans for district administrators and school board members who originally voted to begin the new year with a week of online education then move to a hybrid model. The hybrid approach had students divided into two cohorts which would meet face-to-face two days per week and then continue with remote education on the off days. The proposed approach has all students in class five days a week.
Citing a slight decrease in the number of new COVID cases county-wide, the action of neighboring districts and the dwindling number of students maintaining regular attendance online, district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo made the recommendation at Monday night’s meeting that the district consider returning to in-class instruction.
Referring to the face-to-face experiences prior to Thanksgiving, Mastillo noted the district’s ability to keep in-school infections in check.
“We were in a situation prior to where we were able to maintain sanitation, disinfecting, cleaning. Our numbers were normal, [and] we do have guidelines that we have to follow that were put out by PDE,” he said. “I think we do need to consider doing a face-to-face for all our students.”
Further supporting the need to return as soon as possible, all three administrators pointed to the alarming number of students who were at risk or failing with the current online system.
High school principal Amy Rupp concurred.
“As of today, we have 28 percent, or 168 high school students, failing two or more subjects right now compared to the approximately 10 percent we had when they were in person,” she said, adding that she was very concerned. “Students do need to be back in my opinion, and back as much as possible.”
Acting elementary principal Sandy Shirey added her cautious support for a return to full face-to-face instruction.
“I have complete faith in the elementary staff. I know they are doing the absolute best they can do under these circumstances, [but remote education] is not ideal,” she said. “We just need to make sure we get there safely, but absolutely face-to-face is the best option for our kids.”
Shirey also pointed out that, while the number of at-risk students was high, these students were not being overlooked through remote education.
“One thing we have done to address the large number of students failing in fourth grade is we have implemented a tutoring program that our Title teacher provides every day,” she said. “Students log on and get the assistance they need and we’ve seen some progress with those kids.”
Another issue mentioned by the administrators and some teachers at Monday night’s meeting was the growing number of students not attending online classes either because of lack of adequate technology or loss of interest.
“I’ve seen a bit of a disconnect between students who are maybe more able, have more resources, have reliable Internet access, have devices readily accessible [maintaining] approximately the same level of achievement, [while those with] fewer resources, who don’t have the Internet access, who maybe don’t have the time available on devices when they need it, that’s maybe where we’re seeing some kids really struggling in this format,” high school biology teacher Greg Campbell said.
When asked by board member Dr. Chad Shaffer about the possibility of mandating synchronous online attendance, Rupp said that that was not a real possibility.
“We can’t really make things mandatory,” she said. “We do highly recommend those Google Meets, but there are students who are not at home during the school day and do not have the adequate Internet at the place where they are during the day.”
Board member Dee Bell voiced his opinion regarding a return to face-to-face education.
“When [COVID] all came to the surface, and I voted to go remote, I had expectations that the kids’ grades would be the same — maybe a little under or better — but I didn’t know it would be dramatic failure,” he said. “I don’t care what the other schools are doing...I only care what is or isn’t working for Redbank Valley and our students, and this isn’t working.”
Shaffer then raised the issue of being able to maintain social distancing and other safety protocol should all students decide to return for face-to-face instruction.
“It was a short while ago that we were told that if we brought everyone back, we would not be able to appropriately distance the kids,” he said.
Mastillo responded that, while a recent survey indicated that 97 students would choose remote education over the then-proposed hybrid model, there was no guarantee that they would still choose remote over full face-to-face.
“I think we’re going to have to judge it on a day-to-day basis,” he said, pointing to the need to ensure social distancing is taking place in the classroom and face masks are being worn. “There are a lot of question marks that are going to be day to day, but based on our meeting today, the administration felt that yes, we can do that.”
“At the high school, we’ll make sure lunches are spaced out and all teachers are models of mask wearing,” Rupp concurred.
Following the assurance that remote education is still an option for those who choose it, a motion by Shaffer for the district to return to five-day face-to-face instruction beginning Monday, Jan. 11 passed unanimously.
Other Business
• In her report, district business manager Cheryl Motter reported that work on the district’s 2021-2022 preliminary budget is underway.
Motter said the preliminary spending plan is expected to be approved in February.
• The retirement of cafeteria employee Elizabeth Snyder was approved effective Dec. 8.
• Board members also accepted the resignation of high school guidance counselor Lyndsay Blystone effective when a replacement can be hired, or 60 days from Dec. 20.
The board then authorized the advertisement of the vacant position.
• Darren Bain was approved as an assistant volunteer junior varsity/varsity basketball coach.