NEW BETHLEHEM – At a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 21 via Zoom, the Redbank Valley School Board voted unanimously to return to a hybrid model of education following the Christmas break.
As per the motion, the three Redbank Valley campuses will return to a “hybrid model A/B day schedule on Jan. 11.”
The motion goes on to stipulate that, while the district will be in full remote Jan. 4-8, athletic and extracurricular activities are permitted to resume practice on Jan. 4, “following the athletic protocols set.”
According to district Superintendent John Mastillo, the hybrid A/B model operates on an alternating day schedule.
“A Group students are present face-to-face on Mondays and Thursdays, the B Group would be present on Tuesdays and Fridays,” he said. “[They are] remote on the days they’re not here face-to-face, and Wednesdays would be remote for all students.”
Clarion County Career Center students will follow the district’s A/B day schedule as well as attend the Career Center for face-to-face instruction, provided that the center is in operation beginning on Jan. 11.
“The Career Center has a Joint Operating Committee meeting [Tuesday] night to determine what their hybrid model will look like,” Mastillo said.
The recommendation for the hybrid model comes as a result of a recent survey sent out by the administration to district parents. Mastillo reported that 727 responses were generated by the survey, which asked if parents would choose face-to-face, remote or hybrid instruction if given the option when face-to-face instruction resumed. He reported that a majority of the respondents, 126 at the primary, 132 at intermediate and 290 at the high school, indicated that they would opt for face-to-face instruction. The numbers to continue remote instruction were 22, 17 and 61, and for a hybrid model the numbers were 12, 15 and 52.
“We had 548 that responded face-to-face, 100 remote and 79 hybrid,” he said. “Three-hundred-and-sixty-eight of our parents did not respond with regard to their students.”
While the face-to-face model was preferred, it gave the administration pause about whether they could ensure the safety of students and staff with that number of people in the buildings.
“Administratively, I do not feel that that reduction of numbers justifies significantly reducing the population of our students so we can socially distance at six feet,” Mastillo said, referencing the recommendations of the CDC and the Department of Health.
“I’ve reviewed a number of documents [and] I’ve reached out to legal in order to assist how to navigate this,” Mastillo continued. He also said that the district had to be careful to follow self-stipulated guidelines that were indicated on an attestation the district had to submit to the state on Nov. 30.
Mastillo noted that, while the attestation was adjusted to bring Life Skills students back face-to-face, the district was still in compliance with the recommendations being made by the Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“I do need to [say that] if we are found to be in violation of any of those guidelines that are mentioned in the attestation, documentation dictates that we will be forced back into remote and all extracurricular activities will be shut down,” Mastillo said.
When asked by board members why other area districts could be face-to-face while Redbank was remote, Mastillo indicated that it came down to how each district interpreted the health agencies’ guidelines.
“All the documentation, even though it is recommended, is making the statement that schools should consider altering the schedule to significantly decrease the number of students,” Mastillo said.
Prior to the vote, the administration addressed additional concerns raised by the board.
Board member Jason Barnett asked if it is possible to get kids from the same family in school on the same days and if extra in-class time could be devoted to students who may find remote education more difficult to navigate.
“My issue with remote instruction from the beginning is, there’s just some kids that are falling way off the chart,” he said. “If there are kids that need to be in school five days a week, can we make exceptions?”
Mastillo indicated that high school principal Amy Rupp and acting elementary principal Sandy Shirey were considering both issues when putting students into groups.
“One of the proposals that we put out was how do we identify those vulnerable students like you just mentioned that we need to bring back, and forward them the opportunity of five days a week,” he said.
Following the affirmative vote, board president Bill Reddinger offered his thanks to the administration and board for their diligence and hard work navigating some challenging times. He also offered a sobering reminder.
“We do need to try to get something back to normal, but I would have to advise the public that the wheels could fall off this wagon at any point in time,” he said. “We could have a massive escalation of COVID that would result in shutting the school back down.”