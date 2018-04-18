REDBANK TWP. – “The township code doesn’t really address who’s authorized to have keys and who isn’t; so the supervisors as a board would have the authority to set that policy.”
With these words, Redbank Township (Clarion County) solicitor John Marshall set the tone for last Tuesday’s meeting of the board of supervisors, as they again faced questions from residents regarding the previous decision of supervisors Eric Myers and Doug Minich to not grant fellow supervisor Tim Shaffer access to township facilities.
While Shaffer remains an elected supervisor, he was removed from his standing as a township employee by a majority vote from his fellow supervisors during the board’s reorganizational meeting in January.
Over the course of the hour-long meeting on April 10, the only comment to be offered by anyone other than Marshall came from Minich who addressed residents’ concern about the hiring of a new township employee.
“We have not hired one employee in this township,” Minich said during meeting, explaining that the part-time township employees have been on the payroll for more than two years. “It’s a misunderstanding that’s been going around the community. We have not hired anyone new.”
Responding to resident Rich Lance’s question regarding whether township decisions required a simple majority vote, or a unanimous opinion, Marshall again served as spokesperson by pointing out that such decisions were made by majority vote.
“That’s why there’s an odd number in the statute,” Marshall said of the makeup of the board of supervisors. “Supervisors are elected in threes...so that one person has the tie-breaking vote.”
Marshall continued that supervisors are not required to explain their votes to the public, but are only required to “gather information...come to a conclusion and vote...as they deem fit.”
Resident Josh Minich asked by way of clarification if discussion of personnel matters are closed to the public.
Marshall reiterated that personnel issues are not to be discussed in a public meeting. In fact, he said, they are specific exceptions under the Sunshine Law that allow supervisors to enter executive session for discussion.
“The only thing the [supervisors] are required to do is come out [of executive session] and vote in public,” he added.
Following the meeting, Shaffer expressed concern as to why his fellow supervisors would choose an employee with no experience over one with 28 years experience who can operate all the township equipment.
“How is that serving your constituents?” Shaffer asked.
He also raised concern about his lack of keys to township facilities, pointing out that as an elected supervisor who is responsible for the township’s building and content as well as equipment, it only seems right for him to have access to them.
“You would think it would be a good practice,” he said.
