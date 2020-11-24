NEW BETHLEHEM – After nearly two years of negotiations, the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA), Redbank Valley Education Support Professionals Association (RVESPA)and school board negotiators have yet to settle a new contract with teachers and paraprofessional staff members.
Following their most recent negotiation session held last week, Patrick Anderkovich, the PSEA UniSefv representative, released a statement reporting that no progress had been made between the two unions and the district.
“After nearly two years with no progress made, the RVEA voted overwhelmingly on Nov. 18 to give their negotiations team the authority of strike authorization.”
Anderkovich said that the unions hope that the strike authorization adds a new level of seriousness to the negotiations. Such a vote does not mean that a strike will occur, but that union negotiators can call one if they feel such action is merited.
“A clear message is being sent to the district to start taking this process seriously and begin to sign tentative agreements on common ground issues,” he said in response to the statement. “A strike authorization vote is a way to tell the board we want their representatives to attend all meetings, come prepared with all relevant documents, not be on their cell phones during meetings and quit sending ‘non-binding’ proposals.”
The statement noted that, “both RVEA and RVESPA realize these are challenging times and their proposals reflect the current economic situation.” Points of consideration include “modest increases, health care concessions aimed at containing costs and provisions that will benefit the safety and wellbeing of Redbank Valley students.”
“Teachers and support professionals are currently putting themselves in harm’s way every day for their students,” Anderkovich said in a follow-up email, speaking again in reference to the prepared statement. “Over 20 staff members have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are currently quarantined awaiting results.”
In their prepared response to the unions’ strike authorization vote, the district replied that since February 2019, when a proposal was offered with no salary increases, board negotiators have offered the teachers both formal and informal proposals with increases.
“In July 2019, the district formally offered a two-year contract with a $650 bonus for all bargaining unit members in each year of the contract,” a statement provided by the school district states. It goes on to say that subsequent proposals included an informal offer in December 2019 for a two-year contract with a 1.4 percent increase, a formal offer in July 2020 for a three-year contract with a salary freeze and no health care changes, and an informal offer in November 2020 for the teachers to receive a four-year contract with a pay freeze and no health care changes in the first year, a $500 bonus in the second year, and a 1.4 percent increase in years three and four.
The board has also offered the support staff similar proposals with hourly increases and attention to health care benefits.
The statement also addresses some contract language concerns.
“The district has reduced positions over the past 10 years and raised taxes in recent years in order to achieve a balanced budget,” the school district’s statement indicates. “The district’s bargaining committee’s goal is to have contracts which limit its cost increases to the amount of additional tax revenue the district can expect to garner through additional annual local tax increases over the life of the contract and additional state revenue.”
Both sides have indicated their willingness to continue with negotiations. A joint negotiation meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9.