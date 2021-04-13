ALCOLA – After not having the annual banquet last year due to the pandemic, around 100 chamber members and guests once again gathered last Saturday evening at Trinity Hall in Alcola to celebrate this year’s recipients of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards.
Ray Ishman was named the chamber’s Citizen of the Year, while Beamer Enterprises was awarded the Business of the Year designation. Also during the April 10 banquet, Allen Shirey received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and a new award this year, the Innovation Award, was presented to the Dougherty family.
In her introduction for the Citizen of the Year award, Mary Benton outlined Ishman’s life and career, which included a 20-year stint in the United States Air Force and a lengthy career teaching social studies and history in the Union School District.
By way of community service, Ishman is a member of the VFW, past president of the Redbank Valley Park Board and current president of the Redbank Valley Public Library Board.
Ishman is also the current commander of American Legion Post 354.
“He plans and organizes Legion participation in parades, the annual membership dinner, the Memorial Day Service at Gumtown Park, attends military funerals and manages the Legion Flag Fund, which culminates with the American Flag proudly waving along Broad Street,” Benton said, pointing out that Ishman is also part of a team that teaches local elementary school students how to properly fold and honor the flag, as well as participates in an annual ceremony to properly dispose of worn flags.
Benton also said that Ishman was the “instrumental, driving force” behind the more than 300 banners “that decorate our town from May through November” honoring Redbank Valley veterans and current service members.
The project that is currently occupying Ishman’s time, Benton noted, is the design and construction of the Veterans Memorial Park in New Bethlehem.
“For years there has been discussion that we need a spot to honor our area veterans, [and] for years it was nothing but talk,” Benton said, pointing out that Ishman “got the ball rolling.”
“This is a combined effort, but somebody had to start it,” she continued. “That somebody was Ray.”
In accepting his distinction, Ishman said the award was “something that I’m very honored to receive.”
Introducing Terry Beamer of Beamer Enterprises, his brother-in-law, Charles Boozer, said that like his father, Beamer has been involved with a number of businesses.
“He’s a jack of all trades,” Boozer said. “I think he’s mastered a few of them.”
Beamer Enterprises started as a side business in 1997 and became a full-time enterprise in September 2017, following the closure of Terry’s Electronics where Beamer had been employed for nearly 20 years.
Over the years, Beamer has been a member of the New Bethlehem and Hawthorn fire companies, and serves as the local Emergency Management Coordinator for several area municipalities.
He also currently serves as vice president of the Clarion County Fair Board and Hawthorn Borough.
Boozer pointed out that much of Beamer’s work occurs “behind the scenes” and is often done as a volunteer.
“He goes out of his way to help us have nice things,” Boozer said, pointing out that Beamer helped with last year’s graduation ceremony for Redbank Valley High School. “He stepped up and helped out...to make something happen for seniors who weren’t able to have the same graduation that others had.”
While accepting his award, Beamer said that his business has grown in the past year-and-a-half to include electrician services and more.
“I would like to thank everybody,” he said.
To introduce their father, Allen Shirey, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, daughters Kim Magagnotti and Angie Shirey offered an overview of a lifetime of successful family businesses — including Shirey Overhead Doors and Shirey Farms.
“As a business owner, Dad was both generous and demanding, plucky and resilient, understanding and firm, and emotional and steadfast,” Angie said. “As an employer, he would give second chances, often holding jobs while people were sick, deployed overseas or when they were struggling with other areas of their lives.”
Over the years, according to Magagnotti and Angie Shirey, Allen has been a member of the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, the Masons, St. Charles Catholic Church Council and the Redbank Valley Public Library. He has also been a part of the NBC Chorus for more than 50 years, and the family group, the Shirey Brothers Quintet.
“It is easy to measure a man by his accomplishments — the things he has done, the money he has made and the businesses he has built. That is certainly appropriate for tonight’s award,” Angie Shirey said. “Dad has accomplished great things in those areas.”
In presenting the first-ever Innovation Award to the Dougherty family, chamber president Austin Blose said that the chamber wanted to recognize a business that demonstrated leadership and innovation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quoting the award’s inscription, Blose said, “This award is presented with honor, integrity and fortitude as the Dougherty family embodies the characteristics and traits of true small business leaders in America. The Dougherty family has innovated their businesses in the face of uncertainty and have persevered through the many challenges of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic we all experienced.”
In accepting the award on behalf of his family, company CEO Brian Dougherty, who spearheaded the decision to mass produce face masks at Brookville Glove Manufacturing Company at the start of the pandemic, thanked all those responsible for their dedication to the company.
“We would like to thank all the people who work for us at our companies,” Dougherty said. “Without their innovations and hard work to get the masks up and running, we never would have been able to do it.”
“Really, this honor is not just for us, but for everybody who put their heart into it,” he continued. “Thank you all.”
In addition to the four awards presented, Matthew Green, a senior at Redbank Valley High School, was also honored for his service as a Junior Chamber Person.