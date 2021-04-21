NEW BETHLEHEM – The 5th Annual Redbank Valley Day of Giving will be held on Thursday, May 6, with a goal of raising at least $25,000.
Funds raised will benefit the 11 participating charitable organizations who, through their volunteers, are working to improve many aspects of life in the Redbank Valley. Proceeds help with their missions, with very little, if any, administrative or fundraising costs.
The participating organizations this year are: Brandon’s Dad (DUI Awareness), Just Us for the Animals, New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1, Redbank Renaissance, Redbank Valley Church Association, Redbank Valley Education Foundation, Redbank Valley Historical Society, Redbank Valley Public Library, Redbank Valley Trails Association, Southern Clarion Police Association and Tri-County Health & Fitness.
More information and links to each organization’s websites can be found at www.RedbankValley.org/giving. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent the law allows for any of the participating organizations and can be mailed or dropped off to the organization or at the donation locations on or before May 6 as follows:
• Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street in New Bethlehem, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• New Bethlehem Town Center, 419 Arch Street in New Bethlehem, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 6.
• Donations can also be made directly to the organization or via online donations on each of the organization’s websites. (Note that online donations through PayPal will deduct a fee of 2.2 percent plus 30 cents.)
Contact any of the organizations or (814) 275-1718 for more information. All donations stay local.
About the organizations:
• Brandon’s Dad is a non-profit organization developed by Vernon Hilyer after losing his only son, Brandon, in a DUI crash at age 21. Over the last 12 years, Brandon’s Dad has worked daily to change and save lives, through alcohol education, by sharing the real effects that DUI has on families and friends. Donations to the organization are used for education about underage alcohol use in high school programs, DUI prevention for all ages through many billboards throughout the county, and many summer festival events. Brandon’s Dad is a speaker at Adult Probation DUI classes in different counties.
• Just Us for the Animals is a non-profit dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of cats and dogs in the area. This goal is accomplished through several programs. First, JUFTA works with local veterinarians to provide low-cost spays and neuters for dogs and cats. Feral animals are trapped, taken for surgery, then released (Trap, Neuter, Return) in an effort to prevent unwanted litters. These low-cost services are also made available to the public. Second, JUFTA provides foster homes and care for unwanted animals until they are able to be adopted into forever homes. Lastly, JUFTA seeks to educate the public through fundraisers and adoption events about preventing animal abuse and overpopulation. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/justusfortheanimals/.
• New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1 is a completely volunteer fire company covering approximately 56.5 square miles, including New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township, parts of Redbank Township (Clarion County) and South Bethlehem Borough in Armstrong County for fire, rescue and emergency response, and community service. The department also provides mutual aid to neighboring fire companies. This year the fire company is looking to raise $1,800 for the purchase of three individual thermal imaging cameras to enable firefighters to locate victims and each other in an active fire situation when visibility is poor. For more information on volunteering or to donate, visit www.newbethlehemfire.com.
• Redbank Renaissance is a revitalization group formed in 2007 with a multifaceted approach. This year’s goal is to raise $5,000 to support ongoing efforts which include the Garden Keepers who plant, maintain and improve the public gardens (sprinkler system, perennials and new bushes needed); repainting the three welcome signs around New Bethlehem; promotion of area history with historic markers; tourism and business promotion (signage and website); regional Welcome Brochures (print costs); business assistance, façade, signage and bike rack matching grants (funds for more grants); community clean ups, Dog-i-Pot stations (more bags and a replacement box needed); and community calendar to improve the New Bethlehem/Redbank Valley area. For more information, visit www.redbankren.org or call (814) 275-1718.
• Redbank Valley Church Association is a para-church organization committed to fostering and supporting religious, charitable and educational pursuits that proclaim, promote, enhance and further the Kingdom of God through the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the Redbank Valley. Its mission includes a food pantry for the Redbank Valley area, a yearly scholarship fund for local high school students, plus annual ecumenical church services such as See You at the Pole, a Community Hymn Sing at Gumtown Park, Clarion County Fair Festival of Music, Community Thanksgiving Service, Lenten Services, Easter Sunrise Service, Christmas Festival of Carols, and Baccalaureate Service for the Redbank Valley School District. RVCA also organizes pastors to write articles for The Leader-Vindicator and provide Sunday afternoon services at Edgewood Heights. For more information, call (814) 367-3331, email info@RVChurchAssociation.org or visit www.RvChurchassociation.org.
• The Redbank Valley Education Foundation is a permanent endowment fund that gives the school district a new way to support students and the school community. It targets the needs that students and faculty, and especially the donors to the fund, identify as important to them. Only the growth of the investment is used; the initial donation is held permanently. It is funded by tax deductible donations that are invested to earn interest. The Endowment Fund is administered through the Clarion County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Bridge Builders Community Foundations. Also, the RV Undesignated Fund is a non-endowed fund with no distribution restrictions from principal or income sources. Donations that are not earmarked for a specific fund will be placed in the RV Undesignated Fund. Donors can donate to a specific fund. The Foundation will honor the donor’s intent based on the Foundation’s recommendations and for charitable purposes. For information, visit RedbankValley.net or call (814) 275-2426.
• Redbank Valley Historical Society Inc. is a non-profit organization, dedicated to the preservation of the history of the Redbank Valley. Recently, Northwest Bank offered the bank building on Lafayette and Broad streets to the organization for its new headquarters. The group hopes to display many artifacts and heirlooms on loan to the historical society, as well as hold special events for the community, such as antique shows, quilt shows and musical programs. Please consider donating to the preservation of this historic building, restoring the clock tower and the saving of our heritage. The group also has published five books over the years, and has worked with a member to produce a video series. For more information, visit www.redbankvhs.org or call (814) 221-6225.
• Redbank Valley Public Library provides people with the tools to solve problems, resources to meet needs, and services to help the community. Whether it is sending a fax, obtaining a passport, having copies made, attending a preschool early literacy program, utilizing the computers, having an exam proctored, teens socializing after school, adults coming together for book club, crafts and learning opportunities for all ages, homeschooling families finding no-cost materials to aid schooling, or just enjoying new books by favorite authors, the library has become a place of support, learning, and fun for all ages. The library’s 2021 Challenge: If each person in the service area donated at least $10, the library’s operating budget would be covered and the library could focus more on meeting community needs. For more information, visit www.youseemore.com/NewBethlehem/directory.asp or call (814) 275-2870.
• Redbank Valley Trails Association, an all-volunteer organization, owns, maintains and improves the award-winning 51-mile non-motorized, four-season Redbank Valley Trails, from the Allegheny River to Brookville and the 9-mile Sligo Spur. The main goals this year are to raise enough money to refresh the crushed limestone surface, improve parking areas, provide port-o-johns and continue constant maintenance and improvement efforts. Donations provide fuel, equipment and materials to help volunteers improve and maintain the trails for the community to enjoy and benefit from the recreation, relaxation and fitness opportunities the trail presents, especially during the pandemic. Tourism dollars from those who visit are helping new and existing local businesses grow. Donations can be made online via the website and can be used as gifts or to name bridges, shelters, picnic tables and other amenities. Donations of time, equipment and materials are welcome. The first $5,000 in donations will be matched this year by a donor. For information, visit www.redbankvalleytrails.org, email info@redbankvalleytrails.org, or call (814) 275-1718.
• Southern Clarion Police Association — Effective policing requires improved communications between the community and the law enforcement agency. SCPA is a group of concerned citizens who want to see our communities develop into a great place to call home. The group is dedicated to provide community funding for support and technologies that may be beyond the ability of municipal governments to provide. Initial fundraising goals are to establish and maintain a K-9 Unit for the New Bethlehem Police Department, to raise money for improved electronic and digital equipment, and to provide a scholarship to a student pursuing higher education in police work or criminal justice. The group has several community fundraising events planned for 2021. On May 15, the 3rd Annual “Cops and Bobbers” Kids Fishing Derby will be held at Gumtown Park, and a two-day softball tournament is planned for Aug. 28-29 in Rimersburg. For information, call (814) 275-1180 or email police@NewBethlehemBoro.com.
• Tri-County Health & Fitness is owned by Austin and Mitchell Blose. It is a non-profit organization that was established in June 2018. Tri-County Health & Fitness is not your typical gym, but a health and fitness facility that works one-on-one with students, athletes, parents, families, elderly and couples. The facility operates as a private training studio as typical gym memberships are available to the public with a 100-member limit. Tri-County Health & Fitness offers free wellness consultations, personal training, a prepared meals service, sports training, a shop smart grocery service, tumble classes for girls, and group exercise classes for adults. The Blose Brothers have also established the Clarion County Sports Scholarship Fund through Tri-County Health & Fitness with the first award being donated this year. For more information, call (814) 229-8363, or visit BloseBrothers.com.