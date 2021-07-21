SEMINOLE – A Seminole native, Anthony J. Spanedda, returned to his small hometown village near New Bethlehem recently to visit friends and family for a few days.
Everyone missed out on getting together last year, but those at the July 10, 2021, gathering enjoyed perfect weather.
Spanedda left the small Armstrong County coal mining town in the early 1950s, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954. After that, his life took him on a trajectory far from the hills of Western Pennsylvania.
While taking night-time accounting classes at Rutgers University, Spanedda worked at aircraft and auto-parts manufacturer Curtiss-Wright from November 1954 to April 1962. His work roles included senior cost clerk and budget analyst at the New Jersey-based company.
Later in 1962, he left Curtiss-Wright and began working at International Telephone and Telegraph as a budget manager and financial analyst. After eight years of evening classes, he received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rutgers the following year and eventually became comptroller of ITT’s data services division in Paramus, N.J.
ITT underwent a transformation in the 1960s. In 1970, Spanedda left the company and taught adult-student classes in accounting at Wayne Hills High School in New Jersey for a year.
And then his real calling arrived.
Spanedda’s education and professional experience were a perfect fit within the billion-dollar Revlon North America beauty-products empire. His rise within the company began with direct management responsibility for worldwide order processing, overseeing a staff of 200 people and a $20 million budget.
He made steady progress up the ranks, becoming the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Revlon North America in 1993 before retiring at the end of 1994.
Now in his early 90s, Spanedda has been enjoying life. On the recent Saturday, he was content to visit with his brother, Sebastian, and several family members in front of the veterans memorial in Seminole.
“That was nice, but more than anything, I am looking forward to having a good dinner later today,” he said.
Sebastian revealed that his brother was in search of good seafood, so the entire Spanedda clan was taking him to Kittanning for a celebratory feast.