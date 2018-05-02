NEW BETHLEHEM – The second annual Redbank Valley Day of Giving will be held on Thursday, May 10 to benefit eight participating charitable organizations who, through their volunteers, are working to improve the Redbank Valley.
The proceeds from the day go directly to help with their missions with very little, if any, administrative or fundraising costs. The participating organizations this year are: Brandon’s Dad (DUI Awareness), New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1, Redbank Renaissance, Redbank Valley Church Association, Redbank Valley Community Center, Redbank Valley Education Foundation, Redbank Valley Public Library, and Redbank Valley Trails Association.
Donations for any of the participating organizations can be mailed or dropped off for arrival on or before May 10 at any of three local donation locations: Redbank Valley Community Center (430 Broad), Redbank Valley Public Library (720 Broad) and Northwest Savings Bank (301 Broad) in New Bethlehem or at First Commonwealth Bank at 223 Main Street in Brookville, during their regular hours. Donations may also be made directly to the organization or can be made via online donations on each of the organization’s websites. A link to the websites and more information can be found on www.RedbankValley.org/gives. (Note that online donations through PayPal will deduct a fee of 2.2 percent plus 30 cents.)
Contact Sandy Mateer at (814) 275-1718 for more information or to donate to the match fund for all organizations.
The following organizations are participating this year:
• Brandon’s Dad is a non-profit organization developed by Vernon Hilyer after losing his only son, Brandon, in a DUI crash at age 21. Brandon’s Dad works daily to change and save lives thru alcohol education and sharing the real effects that DUI has on families and friends forever. When you donate to the Brandon’s Dad organization, the money is used for travel expenses to high schools, universities and state prisons throughout the region, and on a continuing basis to three county Adult Probation DUI classes. Donations also help with the expense of billboards, Intoxication Goggles and Pedal Karts that are used to demonstrate the effects of being under the influence. During summer fairs and festivals, Hilyer travels across Western Pennsylvania to educate students while working to keep their parents’ dreams alive.
• New Bethlehem Fire Company is a completely volunteer fire company covering approximately 56.5 square miles, including New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township and parts of Redbank Township (Clarion County) and South Bethlehem Borough in Armstrong County for fire, rescue and emergency response, as well as community service. The department also provides mutual aid to neighboring fire companies. Most of the equipment and training is funded by donations. Equipment and training need to be maintained and constantly upgraded with the latest technology to meet compliance and safety regulations. For more information or to donate, visit www.newbethlehemfire.com.
• Redbank Renaissance is a revitalization group with a multifaceted approach. Its efforts include the Garden Keepers who plant and maintain the public gardens around New Bethlehem; the Redbank Valley Historical Society recording past and current history with the hope of opening a museum and genealogy center; tourism and business promotion through the Towns and Trails Regional Initiative, promotional video and regional brochures; business assistance and façade, signage and bike rack matching grants; community clean ups, Dog-i-Pot stations, and a community calendar to improve the New Bethlehem and Redbank Valley area. All these efforts depend on public donations. Information can be found at www.redbankren.org or by calling (814) 275-1718.
• Redbank Valley Church Association is a para-church organization committed to fostering and supporting religious, charitable and educational pursuits that proclaim, promote, enhance and further the Kingdom of God through the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the Redbank Valley. Its mission includes a food pantry for the Redbank Valley area, a yearly scholarship fund for local high school students, annual ecumenical church services such as a Hymn Sing at Gumtown Park, a Gospel Music program at the Clarion County Fair, a community Thanksgiving Eve Service, community Lenten Services, an Easter Sunrise Service and a Christmas Festival of Carols. RVCA organizes pastors to write articles for The Leader-Vindicator and provide Sunday afternoon services at Broadwood Towers and Edgewood Heights. Donations are needed for the Food Pantry and scholarships. For more information, visit www.RvChurchassociation.org or call (814) 275-1880.
• Redbank Valley Community Center’s mission is to provide an environment of encouragement, education, and entertainment to meet the needs of the community. The current focus is on the physical, spiritual, emotional and developmental well-being of community members of all ages. Programs include a weekly senior center, homework help, youth corps, refreshments during food pantry, a knitters/crocheters group, among others. The center offers space for family celebrations, parties, yoga, music classes and other special programs and events. All programs and events depend for their support and continuation on public contributions. Visit www.rvcommunitycenter.org or call (814) 457-5033.
• Redbank Valley Education Foundation is a newly established permanent endowment fund that gives the school district a new way to support students and the school community. Only the growth of the investment is used; the initial donation is held permanently. The Endowment Fund is administered through the Clarion County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Bridge Builders Community Foundations. The RV Undesignated Fund is a non-endowed fund with no distribution restrictions from principal or income sources. Donations that are not earmarked for a specific fund will be placed in the RV Undesignated Fund. Donors can donate to a specific fund. For information, visit RedbankValley.net or call (814) 275-2426.
• Redbank Valley Public Library’s mission is to bring people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build our community. Donations allow the library to purchase new books, improve video selections, and replace aging computers. The library aims to be a place of engaging interaction, a source of learning and entertainment for everyone. For more information, visit www.youseemore.com/NewBethlehem/directory.asp or call (814) 275-2870.
• Redbank Valley Trails Association, an all-volunteer organization, is improving and maintaining the award-winning 51-mile non-motorized, four-season Redbank Valley Trails, from the Allegheny River to Brookville and the 9-mile Sligo Spur which is now being improved. Donations help volunteers improve and maintain the trails for the community to enjoy and benefit from the recreation, relaxation and fitness opportunities the trail presents. This year’s goals for which donations are needed include finishing the remaining three miles of the Sligo Spur, improving the Middle Run area, refreshing crushed limestone on the main trail, and other improvements. Donations can be used as gifts to name bridges, shelters, picnic tables and other amenities. For more information, visit www.redbankvalleytrails.org or call (814) 275-1718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.