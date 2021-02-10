NEW BETHLEHEM – The question of how to mandate and monitor mandatory attendance during remote education days dominated discussion at the most recent work session and regular meeting of the Redbank Valley School Board.
Reiterating that face-to-face instruction is best, but that remote education is necessary given current circumstances, board member Dr. Chad Shaffer stressed again his concern regarding student attendance and participation online.
Noting during last Thursday evening’s work session that he doesn’t want to run from a virtual platform since virtual learning is not something the district can “totally escape from” given the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaffer said that he does want to “keep working on it to make it the best we can.”
Sticking with the theme at the Feb. 8 regular meeting, Shaffer asked why remote learning could not be treated the same way face-to-face classes are, with mandatory synchronous lessons.
“We’ve heard again and again how important and how valuable face-to-face instruction is, [which is] part of the reason why we’re going with in-person instruction rather than remote despite the fact that COVID continues to circulate through our community and our school,” he said. “Why is there not a value placed to live instruction through the remote system right now?”
Shaffer voiced his plea to make synchronous attendance mandatory for students whenever the district has to resort to remote education.
“[Require that] they can’t blank their screens,” he said. “They need to show themselves, be engaged and it’s mandatory unless you’ve got an excuse.”
High school principal Amy Rupp said that mandatory synchronous education doesn’t always work because of family circumstances.
“A lot of parents, even at the middle school level, don’t want their children home [alone],” she said, noting that she has received some “pretty strongly worded emails” about that fact. “They have to go grandma’s and grandma doesn’t have the internet, and so it’s going to be that way.”
Rupp went on to say that many of the students who did not attend the synchronous lessons worked after hours and got all their assignments done.
“There’s a kind of a fine line there. Should student[s] be marked absent if they did everything, or should they not?” she questioned.
“It’s not really a black and white for every student,” Rupp continued, pointing out that there are many extenuating circumstances going on in the lives and homes of district students.
“Looking at this, it appears as though we can encourage all we can, we can say mandatory, but when you say mandatory that means there’s a penalty for not attending, and with our failure rate the way it is, I don’t see a benefit in having that be even higher,” she said.
Shaffer countered by saying that extenuating circumstances can’t become rule of thumb.
“I think you take those extenuating circumstances and make an allowance for them, but you don’t make that the rule for everybody,” he said. “The drive here is not to punish the 20 percent that aren’t going to do it anyway, the drive is to get the 80 percent that are doing it to do it the way that gets them to achieve the best.”
At the work session, elementary principal Sandy Shirey reported that fairly high numbers of students were present for classes or completed their assignments during last week’s designated remote education day because of snow.
Shirey said that there was a high of 95 percent participation by fifth grade, and a low of 69 percent from kindergarten. She then offered building by building statistics.
“Primary had 81 percent participation, intermediate 88 percent, which gave us an elementary program percentage of 85 percent,” she said, noting that that included both synchronous and non-synchronous participation.
She also reported that assignments were generally completed.
“If they did not have access, they completed the assignments in the allotted time,” she said. “One classroom had five students not participate [synchronously], but that was the highest number that didn’t participate at all in any one classroom.”
Rupp said on Monday that, while there are not a large number of students attending live lessons, the work completed is always higher than the number attending the lessons.
“If we were to require [synchronous attendance] and/or deduct points for this, I think you would see our failure rate go even higher,” she said. “If they’re not coming but they’re still doing work, and it’s still acceptable, I’m not sure why we would force that issue.”
Board member Jason Barnett said at the work session that what was needed was a discussion of what the expectations for remote education in the district are.
“According to the PDE site, as a board we should be approving that [plan] and have a complete understanding of [it],” he said. “We just have to talk about what this is and what it looks like.”
Culminating the discussion from both nights on Monday, Superintendent Dr. John Mastillo said that goal seems to be for the district to constantly improve its online efforts.
“I’ll have that conversation with my administrative team,” he said.
No official action was taken on the matter.
Other Business
• Board members approved a preliminary budget for the 2021-2022 school year in the amount of $19,115,541.06.
This preliminary budget is the first step in demonstrating need so the district can apply for exceptions under Act I.
In a separate motion, officials voted to approve the submission of exceptions for retirement, special education and debt services before the March 4 deadline.
• Approval was given to utilize March 12 as a weather makeup day.
• At the recommendation of Mastillo and special education supervisor Justin Karam, the board also approved the transfer of the high school Emotional Support classroom from Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 back to the school district.
• Kyle Hicks was hired as a high school guidance counselor, and Jamie Jones was hired as a long-term substitute for fifth grade.
• John Tibbs and Kaitlyn Traister were approved as volunteer track coaches, and Brady Carrier was approved as a volunteer baseball coach.
• The resignation of junior high cheerleading coach Brianna Matthews was accepted effective Feb. 2. Board members then approved a motion to advertise the vacant position.