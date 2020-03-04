NEW BETHLEHEM – Less than two months before the April 28 Primary Election, Redbank Valley School officials remain focused on referendum education.
At its March 2 meeting, the Redbank Valley School Board heard a report from the referendum committee regarding the progress and plans to educate the public on the impending referendum vote that would allow the district to increase taxes above the 3.8 percent index in order to offset the projected $1.2 million deficit in the 2020-21 district budget.
“We met with the tax collectors tonight [Monday]...to see if they’re getting any feedback and explained anything we could to them that would allow them to be helpful to taxpayers,” board member Jason Barnett said, noting that other committee members have been meeting with different community groups and individuals to share factual information about assessed values and potential consequences of the vote.
“Obviously, something as complicated as the referendum has brought all kinds of different emotions and viewpoints,” he continued. “I think it’s taken people a little bit to understand that this is their decision. You can vote no, or you can vote yes, but there’s a consequence to either one.”
Following additional discussion, the board voted unanimously to allow the referendum committee to create and mail a data sheet containing factual information about the referendum to district residents. The mailing will be covered by using money that the board had originally designated to cover the cost of hiring a consultant to help with the referendum process.
According to Barnett, the mailing could include information regarding assessment values, comparative data on per student spending at Redbank Valley and in surrounding districts, and the consequences in the event that the referendum is not passed.
“Anything that comes in this mailing from us will run through legal counsel first and be purely factual,” he noted. “Our goal would be 100 percent to put factual information in the hands of every resident in the school district.”
In addition to the mailings and information available on the district’s website, board members reminded the public that committee members are available to meet with groups and individuals interested in learning the facts about the referendum.
“I think we’re trying to find different ways to educate the public so [they can make] an informed decision whatever it may be,” board member Dr. Chad Shaffer said, explaining that while the written resources are important, the bulk of the information process depends on community awareness and word of mouth. “It’s not going to just be the referendum committee that gets this information out. Some of it’s going to have to be on an individual basis.”
During the public comment at the end of the meeting, district resident Aeros Lillstrom voiced concern over the potential loss of the elementary art program should the referendum fail. She suggested that district residents might consider helping with fundraising or face-to-face distribution of the fact sheets.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, board members unanimously approved a motion to transfer secondary Life Skills provider services from Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 to the Redbank Valley School District. Such a move will allow the district to service Redbank Valley students in-house and potentially offer services to students from other districts.
“It will actually be a cost savings to the district because we will no longer be contracting that service,” high school principal Amy Rupp said following the meeting, crediting special education supervisor Justin Karam for his work in bringing the service back to Redbank.
“Mr. Karam has done a great job in acclimating to the district. He has researched ways to allow students to attend school at Redbank rather than bussing to an outside district,” Rupp said. “An in-house life skills program will allow the students in these specialized classrooms to attend school locally.”
The Life Skills program will begin at Redbank next school year.
Other Business
• Rupp reported that the district received an additional $247,000 in grant funding for district security. This includes $217,000 for equipment for all three buildings and $30,000 for personnel.
• The board amended the 2019-20 school calendar to use March 20 as a snow make-up day.
• The academic calendar for the 2020-21 school year was approved.
• Approval was given to purchase an upright reach-in refrigerator from Allegheny Refrigeration Sales Co. at a cost of $3,560 to replace a non-working unit at the high school.
• Erica Bowersox was hired as a long-term substitute prorated at $21,999.15 for a total cost of $24,608.