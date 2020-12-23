HARRISBURG – The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 continued to rise in local counties over the past week.
Clarion County’s list of coronavirus deaths added 11 names in the past seven days, rising from 21 to 32.
Three additional virus-related deaths were reported in the past week in Armstrong County, as that county’s death toll rose from 60 to 63.
The number of deaths also rose considerably in Butler County, from 132 to 150, in the past week, as 10 additional deaths were reported in Venango County, which went from 25 to 35. Jefferson County also saw a jump in virus-related deaths, from 18 to 27 in the last week, and Forest County went from two deaths to three.
Cases of COVID-19 across the region also continued its rise. Clarion County cases went from 1,642 to 1,819 in the last week, while Armstrong County went from 2,557 to 2,942. Butler County led the way once again, seeing its caseload rise from 6,820 to 7,997. Venango County reported an increase from 1,745 cases to 2,096; Jefferson County from 1,472 to 1,686; and Forest County from 175 cases to 228.
Butler Health System reported on Monday that there were 15 patients being treated at Clarion Hospital for COVID-19, with three in intensive care. At Butler Memorial Hospital, there were 50 patients being treated for the virus on Monday, with 11 in the ICU.
From Friday through Monday, Butler Memorial Hospital reported eight deaths attributed to COVID-19, while Clarion Hospital reported one death.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there were 7,962 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 571,551.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 6,090 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,217 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 11-17 stood at 15.8 percent.
As of Monday, there were 231 new deaths reported statewide, for a total of 14,212 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
In nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania, there are 48,407 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,810 cases among employees, for a total of 57,217 at 1,433 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 8,122 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 17,955 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.