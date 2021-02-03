RIMERSBURG – Plans to regionalize police services in southern Clarion County advanced to the next stage Monday evening as the committee overseeing the proposal presented details to Rimersburg Borough officials.
The presentation at the Feb. 1 meeting of Rimersburg Borough Council was the first in a multi-week blitz to share police regionalization plans with the four boroughs currently served by the New Bethlehem Police Department — Rimersburg, East Brady, Hawthorn and New Bethlehem.
New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows and Police Chief Robert Malnofsky told Rimersburg officials that after making some adjustments to a comprehensive feasibility study conducted over the past year by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, they feel a regionalized police force is not only possible, but perhaps the only way to continue providing services to area communities.
“The current police department is somewhat stagnant,” Barrows said, explaining that due to costs, the New Bethlehem Police Department is not competitive when it comes to wages and benefits for its officers. “This creates a revolving door for us. What can we do to strengthen recruitment and retention?”
Barrows said that although the employee turnover rate has slowed since Malnofsky became chief more than two years ago, they expect the department to continue feeling the financial crush under the current setup.
Officials explained that currently, New Bethlehem Borough oversees the department, contracting services to the three other boroughs. Despite monthly payments from Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn, costs continue to rise and New Bethlehem has been forced to cover many additional expenses related to police.
Barrows said that if the local police force were to dissolve, the communities now served would be turned over to an already undermanned state police force for coverage, resulting in response times of 30 to 40 minutes or more.
He also said another option would be for New Bethlehem to go back to only policing its own borough, which he said would significantly cut services and would not be a good idea.
Under the proposal, Barrows explained that the four municipalities currently involved would form a new regionalized police department, led by a board of members appointed or elected from each borough involved. Instead of contracting services from New Bethlehem, the other communities would have a say in how the police department operates, he said.
By doing so, Barrows said the new police force would better be able to share costs among its member communities, making it more sustainable and poised for growth.
Although he said that the first year’s costs would be higher due to the set up and change, those involved project savings in time.
“The upfront investment will turn into long-term savings,” Barrows told Rimersburg officials.
And, he said, because Rimersburg is considered by the state to be a “distressed” community, the borough’s membership would help the new regional force be eligible for more grant funding, including a possible 50 percent grant to pay the chief’s salary.
“Stronger [police] presence adds value to the community,” Barrows said, noting that the area has no intention of defunding police. “In actuality, we want to increase funding for our police department. Now, more than ever, we need this regionalization.”
He added that by strengthening the department through the regional approach, it would allow police to be proactive rather than reactive.
Malnofsky said that rather than basing each municipality’s share of expenses on the number of hours served, the committee instead used population numbers, combined with statistics such as the number of police calls and arrests in each borough.
As for the funding formula, Barrows and Malnofsky said they were not ready to release those details publicly, not until each of the four councils could be presented with the plan.
He said the plan initially calls for the force to consist of the current three full-time officers, plus the addition of two part-time officers rather than adding a fourth full-timer. In total, there would be seven officers plus the police secretary.
The chief also said he hopes to create a substation in East Brady where a police car can be kept, in order to cut down on travel time and expenses back and forth from New Bethlehem.
Malnofsky also explained what he sees as a growing role by the newly formed police association to help raise funds to pay for new equipment the department needs.
Officials told Rimersburg’s council, that in the first year, their share of expenses would be roughly $66,000. The chief said the committee hoped to receive confirmation from each borough between March and May, so that the required process through the state could be completed in time for the new regional force to be up and running on Jan. 1, 2022.
“You guys are already doing regionalization,” the chief told Rimersburg officials, “but you don’t have a say in it now.”
“Now it’s up to you to decide if it’s feasible for you,” he added.
Malnofsky also said that if other municipalities join the new regional force in the future, it would also help with expenses.
“The more who share in the cost, the more it brings the cost down,” he said.
Barrows concluded the presentation by saying that all those involved with the regionalization plan are so passionate about it, because they see it as the best, and perhaps only, option for local police coverage.
“It’s extremely important when it comes to the safety and security of our residents,” he said.
East Brady councilman Jason Sheakley, who serves on the regional committee, said the combined approach could also open doors to other cooperative efforts.
“I like seeing the communities working together,” he said. “I see us all wanting to pull the rope in the same direction.”
Rimersburg Council president Scott Myers said his borough would look into the data provided by the committee, and seek a recommendation from Rimersburg’s police committee.