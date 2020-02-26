NEW BETHLEHEM – A study on regionalizing law enforcement efforts in the area will move forward, New Bethlehem officials announced last week.
New Bethlehem Borough Council president Lisa Kerle said at the group’s Feb. 18 meeting that it appeared as if the three boroughs that now contract police services from New Bethlehem are also in favor of looking into the possibilities of a regional police force.
She said that during a recent meeting in Hawthorn involving representatives from New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs, everyone appeared to be in agreement to move forward with the study.
Currently, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn contract police services from New Bethlehem. Under a true regional plan, the police department would be operated jointly by the member municipalities, rather than one borough.
Kerle said the representatives from the three other boroughs said they would take the matter back to their full councils, with votes to proceed with the study expected at their March meetings.
“It was very well perceived,” Kerle said of the regional approach.
Kerle also noted that members from each town have expressed how pleased they are with the New Bethlehem Police Department, its chief and officers.
“They definitely want to continue working with us,” Kerle said of the regional meeting.
Other Business
• A community clean-up day was scheduled for Saturday, April 25 in the New Bethlehem area.
• The council approved an updated emergency operations plan that was developed by Clarion County.