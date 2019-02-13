SOUTH BUFFALO – Jason Renshaw, 39, of South Buffalo Township, will seek a second term as a Republican candidate for Armstrong County Commissioner.
Renshaw is owner and operator of Renshaw Family Farms, a working farm that raises beef cattle and grows hay, corn and pumpkins. The farm also hosts events from weddings to its annual fall pumpkin festival.
Renshaw said he is running for re-election because he cares about the community and the people that live in it. He said he is committed to “continued fiscal responsibility and common sense approaches to county government.”
If elected, Renshaw said he will continue to focus on making the county budget financially responsible by cutting costs where possible and making vital programs more cost efficient. He believes that raising taxes should be the absolute last resort for county government.
In his first term as commissioner, Renshaw has helped to reduce the county’s ongoing expenses.
“There have been and will continue to be tough decisions. I am willing to make those decisions to the benefit of county taxpayers. We have sold county owned property and placed it back on the tax rolls,” Renshaw stated.
Renshaw believes the ongoing increases to the cost of county government, along with many state and federal funds not being available to the county, has made it challenging to keep the budget in line. Continuous efforts to help lower spending, negotiate favorable vendor contracts, and adjust how the county operates, has kept the budget on target for the past three years.
In addition to fiscal responsibility, Renshaw said he has promoted job growth, energy development and tourism opportunities for Armstrong County.
“We are helping to coordinate new business coming into the county, as well as helping existing companies expand and grow,” he said. “The coal and natural gas industries employ thousands of people in this county. We also need to place greater emphasis on tourism in Armstrong County. I know about it firsthand. Our farm draws in thousands of people year round. We need a county government to continue to support those industries.”
Renshaw noted the importance of maintaining a good working relationship with the federal, state and county elected officials.
“This working relationship has helped Armstrong County be heard,” Renshaw said. “Meeting with state and federal government about the FEMA flood plains, and funding for the locks and dams will be a continuing focus for our county.”
The Republican commissioner expressed, “I will continue to make decisions that benefit Armstrong County and its residents. I understand the hard work it takes to make a living and support a family, and you can be assured that I will make every decision with the tax payers in mind. I grew up with a blue collar work ethic shared by many of our county residents, and I will use my experience as a commissioner, farmer, entrepreneur, and small businessman to help move Armstrong County forward in the right direction.”
