RIMERSBURG – As the Military Museum in Rimersburg prepares to reopen this summer, volunteers have worked over the past year to make repairs to the building and adjacent park, and are looking for additional support.
“We had some serious drainage problems that have been corrected,” said Terry George, president of the board that oversees the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and Museum. “The corrective action included demolition and reconstruction of sections of the concrete floor, removing and replacing all of the carpeting throughout the museum display room, removing and patching portions of drywall and disinfecting the entire facility.”
George said that all the walls have been repainted, new carpeting has been installed, and displays have been repositioned and updated.
While the museum has been closed for about a year, he said that plans are to have the museum reopened early this summer.
In addition to the repairs to the building that were needed due to a leak, George said the large windows at the front of the building facing Main Street were replaced with new windows that reflect 95 percent of ultraviolet light that was harmful to some of the displays in the museum.
Work has also taken place in the park next door.
“Our monuments in the park were showing some serious weather disrepair to the brick structures,” George said. “Thanks to Steve Beveridge for repointing the brick. This will go a long way in protecting the structures. Thanks also to Logue & Son for power washing the monuments. Also, I would like to thank board members Chuck and Pat Brothers for sealing the monuments.”
Additionally, some trees in the park were removed so that there is better viewing of the monuments.
“We are in the process of upgrading our lighting to LED bulbs to be more cost efficient,” George continued. “Thanks to Dave Troutman for his help in the electrical work. Also, to Rodney Himes for helping to rewire our security lighting.”
He said that one of the main features in the museum is the Wall of Honor, that remembers those from the area who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. George thanked Alan Clark for making 42 frames for the photographs of those on the Wall of Honor.
George said that the museum is also home to displays about three local Medal of Honor recipients from the area, including Jeremiah Zachariah Brown from the Civil War, Donald Lobaugh from World War II and Ross McGinnis from the Gulf War.
“I personally want to thank all of our board members that work without any compensation whatsoever to maintain the park and the museum,” George said. “These board members serve only to honor those who have done so much in guaranteeing our freedom. They are constantly doing maintenance such as cleaning windows, dusting and maintaining the displays, cleaning floors, edging the walkways, cleaning up debris and on and on.”
The current board consists of Sue Solida, Carol Scott, Jim McCullough, Bill Coradi Jr., Steve Weincek, Larry Murray, Alan Carmichael, Pat Brothers, Chuck Brothers and Bob Carmichael.
“Our Veterans Park and Museum presents and maintains the history and honor of those that have given either some portion or all of their lives to secure the freedoms that we enjoy,” George said. “The museum contains many artifacts and souvenirs from all the wars.
“As always, these renovations, maintenance and upkeep cost money,” he continued. “Our board works on a very limited budget and our fundraising events this past year did not happen. We depend on these events and any donations that anyone would like to give.”
George said that if anyone would like to donate to the park and museum, they can send checks to: Rimersburg Veterans Park and Museum, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
“We have other projects in the wind to enhance the beauty of the park and also to present the displays in the museum,” George said, noting that once the museum is ready, a grand reopening will be announced.