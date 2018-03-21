KITTANNING – Changes continue for Armstrong County’s court-related and District Attorney’s offices.
At last week’s county Salary Board meeting, officials approved more changes to the county Probation Department, on the heels of additional changes earlier this month.
Armstrong County President Judge James Panchik presented the Probation changes, saying that the bottom line was that the total budget for the department was $161,000 before the reorganization for the support staff, and $155,833 after the changes.
“The reorganization was done at my request to reflect accurately what is occurring,” he said.
While Salary Board members Jason Renshaw and Myra Miller were absent from the meeting, the judge and commissioners Pat Fabian and George Skamai were able to approve the Probation changes by unanimous votes.
The changes included the creation of a full-time administrative assistant position at $14.84 per hour, the creation of a full-time office manager position at $13.54 per hour, the creation of a full-time adult probation clerk at $12.34 per hour and the creation of a full-time juvenile probation clerk at $10.96 per hour. The changes also included a salary adjustment for department clerk Jacqueline Johnston to $12.80 per hour.
The Salary Board also acknowledged the resignation of assistant district attorney Rebecca Lozzi, less than two months after she began her duties with the county.
Officials said Lozzi resigned due to personal reasons, and authorized the recreation of the position. No replacement was named at the time.
DA Katie Charlton also voted with Fabian and Skamai to approve the creation of a part-time county detective position at $14 per hour. Officials said there will be no cost to the county as the salary will be paid using ARMNET funding.
Because of a lack of quorum for other items on the agenda, no action could be taken on items related to the offices of controller, jail, register and recorder and public works.
Commissioners Note Salary Comparison
Commissioner Pat Fabian announced at the end of the Salary Board meeting that by using data provided by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, Armstrong County’s special projects manager Aaron Poole was able to compare Armstrong County employee salaries with those in other 6th Class counties.
Although he said the commissioners are told all the time how Armstrong County’s salaries are lower and not competitive, he said the study showed the opposite.
“Armstrong County is 32 percent higher in wages than other 6th Class counties,” Fabian said.
The cost comparison looked at 2017 salary information from 18 other 6th Class counties in the state.
“It’s not insignificant,” Skamai added.
