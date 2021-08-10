NEW BETHLEHEM – What do an apron, bedazzled tree, floral centerpiece, water bottle caddy and an owl all have in common? They are all items currently on display in the Valley Thrift Shop window.
What makes the display unique, however, is that its contents are all handcrafted by area residents using “repurposed” items that were purchased from the New Bethlehem-based Thrift Shop.
“This is a very green idea,” Thrift Shop director Debbie Silvis said of the display. “This is the first time we’ve done something like this.”
According to Silvis, the window display is the result of a conversation she had with a customer who purchased a number of men’s wool blazers. When asked what she planned to do with the blazers, the customer said she planned to make an authentic wool blanket for a Civil War encampment.
“I thought that was so cool,” Silvis said, also recounting another customer who purchased all the ties in the store to make purses. “A few months ago, I got to thinking...are people making things from items that they buy in here?”
In an attempt to answer her own question, Silvis put out a notice in June to store volunteers and customers seeking handcrafted items created from Valley Thrift Shop finds to be featured in an upcoming window display.
Shop volunteers and customers came through, and, within just a few short weeks, Silvis said that 23 homemade pieces crafted from repurposed items from the Thrift Shop were submitted to be showcased.
“It was great to see people embrace it,” Silvis said, pointing out that submitted items include everything from an apron, throw blanket, placemats, wreath and fabric eggs crafted from shirts; to a bedazzled tree made from jewelry and an old frame and an owl made from assorted home decor; to a water bottle caddy made from old store bags, a floral centerpiece created from a woman’s hat and various housewares, and a crocheted basket, knitted accessories made from a bed sheet and yarn, and more.
Each piece in the window display is labeled with what it is, what it was created from and who crafted it, Silvis said.
“It’s very cool,” she continued of the display, noting that it was put together with help from Thrift Shop volunteers Bonnie McDaniel and Tootie Cressman. “People in this area are incredibly crafty and creative.”
Silvis said the “Repurposed” display will remain in the Thrift Shop window throughout the month of August — which features National Thrift Shop Day on Aug. 17 — before being taken down and the displayed items are returned to their owners.
“These items are not for sale,” Silvis noted. “They [the crafters] are just sharing what they created.”
Silvis said the “Repurposed” window display is the perfect example of reduce, reuse, recycle.
“I love it when people find other ways to reuse things,” she said, noting that that same mission is very evident in the existence of the Thrift Shop itself. “I think what we do here is very green.”
Since its inception in 1983, the Valley Thrift Shop has offered a wide variety of affordable used clothes, toys, knick knacks and more from its store front along Broad Street.
As a non-profit entity, the Thrift Shop is organized and staffed by 50 community volunteers, and all proceeds from inventory sales are dispersed to different organizations in the Redbank Valley.
“Every penny we make over rent and utilities goes back to non-profits in our area,” said Silvis, who splits the director role with volunteers Judy Jacklin and Dottie Mohney. “This really is a non-profit. There are no salaries or anything like that.”
In an effort to keep inventory fresh, Silvis said, Thrift Shop volunteers empty the store every six months and send the remaining items to a third party. The store shelves are then restocked with newly donated inventory.
“We count on the donations that come in,” Silvis said, adding that the Thrift Shop accepts donations all year round during regular business hours. “We all love what we do, and believe in the Thrift Shop’s mission of helping people help themselves.”
The Valley Thrift Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.