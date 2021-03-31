HARRISBURG – A sizable portion of federal tax dollars will be rolling back to the local area as part of the recently passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Every county, borough, township and school district across the state is in line to receive funding to help cover costs related to the pandemic, as well as to help fill in the gaps from funding lost due to COVID-19.
Clarion County is scheduled to receive $7,454,813, with each borough and township earmarked additional funds on top of that county total.
Armstrong County is in line for $12,554,955, while Jefferson County is set to receive $8,422,011.
School districts will also be allocated their own pots of money, with details announced earlier this week by the state.
Overall, Pennsylvania is expected to receive $4.9 billion in federal relief funds to help Pre-K to 12 schools return students to classroom learning and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most. The funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund passed by Congress and signed by President Biden.
“Our school communities need these additional resources to invest in instructional materials, equipment, facilities, transportation and more, and we are pleased to make these funds available to them,” said Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “These funds will provide more assistance to school communities as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”
At least 90 percent, or $4.5 billion, of the funds will flow to traditional public school districts and charter schools. Each entity will receive an amount proportional to the federal Title I-A funds received in 2020 under the Every Student Succeeds Act. The school districts and charter schools must use at least 20 percent of this money to address learning loss and the social, emotional, and academic needs of underrepresented students, including students from low-income families, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness and children in foster care.
Schools can use the rest of the funding for a wide range of activities, including food service; professional training; technology purchases; sanitization and cleaning supplies; summer and after-school programs; and mental health supports.
Funds must be used by September 2024. School districts and charter schools must apply to PDE to obtain their allocated funds. Under the American Rescue Act of 2021, PDE will use the remaining $500 million of ESSER funding for interventions that address learning loss, support summer enrichment and comprehensive afterschool programs, and assist schools that do not receive a direct ESSER allocation such as career and technical schools and intermediate units.
Locally, Redbank Valley School District is scheduled to receive $2,080,352, while Union School District has been earmarked $1,505,722.
Other school districts in the area receiving funding include: Clarion-Limestone, $1,796,644; Clarion Area, $2,392,854; A-C Valley, $1,579,284; Karns City, $1,888,031; and Keystone, $2,097,097.
Boroughs and townships in Clarion and Armstrong counties are set to receive the following amounts:
CLARION COUNTY
- Ashland Township — $104,405.
- Beaver Township — $165,604.
- Brady Township — $5,339.
- Callensburg Borough — $18,983.
- Clarion Borough — $564,240.
- Clarion Township — $382,817.
- East Brady Borough — $89,574.
- Elk Township — $138,119.
- Farmington Township — $178,753.
- Foxburg Borough — $17,203.
- Hawthorn Borough — $45,282.
- Highland Township — $49,632.
- Knox Borough — $105,690.
- Knox Township — $97,385.
- Licking Township — $52,993.
- Limestone Township — $172,228.
- Madison Township — $111,622.
- Millcreek Township — $36,383.
- Monroe Township — $156,014.
- New Bethlehem Borough — $90,662.
- Paint Township — $157,694.
- Perry Township — $87,993.
- Piney Township — $41,920.
- Porter Township — $123,288.
- Redbank Township — $127,045.
- Richland Township — $45,084.
- Rimersburg Borough — $87,103.
- Salem Township — $82,258.
- Shippenville Borough — $43,700.
- Sligo Borough — $65,846.
- St. Petersburg Borough — $36,383.
- Strattanville Borough — $49,236.
- Toby Township — $92,343.
- Washington Township — $176,776.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
- Apollo Borough — $150,576.
- Applewold Borough — $28,276.
- Atwood Borough — $10,183.
- Bethel Township — $112,709.
- Boggs Township — $89,871.
- Bradys Bend Township — $70,592.
- Burrell Township — $64,956.
- Cadogan Township — $32,429.
- Cowanshannock Township — $271,096.
- Dayton Borough — $50,423.
- East Franklin Township — $379,851.
- Elderton Borough — $33,121.
- Ford City Borough — $273,271.
- Ford Cliff Borough — $34,604.
- Freeport Borough — $165,802.
- Gilpin Township — $236,987.
- Hovey Township — $8,700.
- Kiskiminetas Township — $442,533.
- Kittanning Borough — $367,987.
- Kittanning Township — $212,863.
- Leechburg Borough — $196,648.
- Madison Township — $75,337.
- Mahoning Township — $129,913.
- Manor Township — $399,723.
- Manorville Borough — $38,064.
- North Apollo Borough — $118,740.
- North Buffalo Township — $285,630.
- Parker City — $79,292.
- Parks Township — $253,498.
- Perry Township — $32,132.
- Pine Township — $37,570.
- Plumcreek Township — $218,498.
- Rayburn Township — $175,293.
- Redbank Township — $98,077.
- Rural Valley Borough — $80,479.
- South Bend Township — $108,458.
- South Bethlehem Borough — $44,194.
- South Buffalo Township — $249,048.
- Sugarcreek Township — $143,161.
- Valley Township — $62,188.
- Washington Township — $90,860.
- Wayne Township — $109,941.
- West Franklin Township — $170,646.
- West Kittanning Borough — $107,766.
- Worthington Borough — $58,233.