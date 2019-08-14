EAST BRADY – East Brady officials asked their solicitor to bring back samples of nuisance ordinances used in other communities after a borough resident asked the borough council to tackle the problem of abandoned and unkempt properties in town.
At its meeting on Aug. 6, East Brady Borough Council heard from local resident Art Bosetti, who urged the borough to enforce ordinances it already has in place.
Bosetti, who said he has lived in the community for five years and has been involved in the restoration of the old bank and post office buildings, said that he had driven around town and compiled a list of more than a dozen properties that need to be addressed. He noted that a Kittanning ordinance targets abandoned properties, ending with foreclosure of those lots.
East Brady solicitor Ty Heller said that his Kittanning-based law firm worked on that ordinance, and offered to draft a similar ordinance for East Brady if the council requested.
He also said he could provide other ordinances that deal with various property nuisances, as well as a rental property registration ordinance. Heller noted that a big part of adopting the ordinances is having a code enforcement officer to enforce them.
Council members asked Heller to provide copies of the ordinances for their consideration.
Other Business
• Council president Barb Mortimer noted that the borough made $525 from the sale of East Brady 150th Anniversary items during the recent Riverfest event. Officials also commended the Riverfest committee for its work on this year’s festival.
• The council approved the purchase of a new handheld machine and GPS head used to remotely read water meters at a cost of $13,973. It was noted that the old GPS head needed to be replaced, and the borough’s current handheld device would soon be obsolete.
• Officials noted that East Brady workers recently went to Rimersburg to help that borough’s maintenance department paint street lines, and that Rimersburg crews will return the favor when needed in East Brady.
“Were extremely fortunate to have such a good working relationship with Rimersburg Borough,” Mortimer said.