EAST BRADY – Public comments dominated much of the March 3 meeting of the East Brady Borough Council with residents discussing issues including a potential change in bulk water supply to Petrolia and Bradys Bend, and plans for new development at Riverview Place.
At last Tuesday’s meeting, the council heard from Gordon Cogley regarding ongoing talks about a possible merger between the Bradys Bend and Petrolia Valley water authorities.
“I go to every meeting I can between the water authority and the township supervisors,” he said. “There’s a lot of misinformation [at] those meetings.”
Bradys Bend residents have been getting their water via an emergency connector from Petrolia since problems with their treatment plant necessitated finding water elsewhere. Petrolia, in turn, gets water from East Brady.
Concerned over information regarding usage quotas and rising costs, Bradys Bend and the Petrolia Valley Water Authority have been discussing a merger.
“It was two meetings ago that they said that East Brady was going to increase their water every year until year three of the contract,” Cogley said.
“That’s actually not true,” council president Barb Mortimer responded. “We can only increase rates every two years.” She pointed out that the contract with Petrolia offers specifics regarding raising rates. “Unless we meet those criteria, we can’t raise rates.”
“The only raises that we see coming down the road are the costs of doing business,” Councilman Joe Hillwig concurred. He said that if business costs don’t increase, there would be no reason to increase rates.
Councilman Denny King pointed out that any extra money collected from customers outside of East Brady is put into a separate account.
“It’s for fixing a well or something that has to do with all three communities,” he said.
“When we went to one of their meetings, they were talking like we were raking in all this money to pave our streets in gold. That’s not the case,” Hillwig added.
Another concern voiced by Cogley was that it was East Brady’s delinquency in adding caustic soda to the water system that caused lead and copper issues in Petrolia.
Mortimer said that East Brady’s decision was based on a recommendation from the borough’s then engineer, Gibson-Thomas, which currently serves Bradys Bend and Petrolia.
“If at any time in their testing they [Petrolia] felt the pH wasn’t high enough, they could have always added their own caustic,” she said.
Borough officials noted that the pH in East Brady’s water was never out of range.
Following the discussion, Cogley noted that a decision for Bradys Bend to move forward with a merger could come by the end of the month.
“We can’t do anything about that,” Hillwig said. “We don’t want to lose them as customers, but we’ll be fine without them.”
Prior to Cogley’s discussion, council members heard from Angela and Darwin Burtner, who at the borough’s request, addressed questions regarding future development plans for Riverview Place.
“We’re just looking to develop single-family dwellings on the other side of the road,” Angela Burtner said, noting that Phase Two of development includes the construction of 17 or 18 new homes. “We’re going to do very similar-sized lots so that we can build similar-sized homes to remain consistent with the neighborhood.”
According to Burtner, the original plans for the area called for 40-foot wide lots. Noting that houses today often require larger lots, the plans need to be redrawn to maintain uniformity in the development.
“Back in the day, houses used to be 20 feet wide, but now our houses are 50 or 60 feet wide,” she said, explaining that the lot sizes and setback requirements make the lots impractical. “That’s why we just want to scrap that whole thing and redraw it...to meet today’s standards.”
To that end, developers are asking the borough to abandon two paper streets — Fourth and Fifth avenues — to accommodate the development.
“Fourth and Fifth avenues were laid out in the plans for East Brady about 150 years ago and never opened,” borough secretary Susan Buechele said following the meeting. “They are just wooded areas right now.”
Before the streets can be officially abandoned, however, the borough is required to advertise a public meeting and notify adjacent property owners of the plans. Buechele said that she would try to have everything in place for the April 7 meeting.
“We’ll do what we need to do on our end,” Mortimer added.
Other Business
• Council members kicked off the meeting with a moment of silence in honor of Councilman Raymond “Kenny” Crawford, who passed away on Feb. 23.
“Kenny was a valued member of this council,” Mortimer said. “I think everyone understood how hard Kenny worked and how much he cared about and loved this town.”
With an empty seat at the table, Mortimer said the borough needs to advertise for a new council member.
• A bid for work on the Verner Street stormwater management project was awarded to low bidder Hiles Excavating in the amount of $15,020.
The council received two other bids — Terra Works in the amount of $24,999 and Mealy Excavating for $15,488.
• Approval was given for the annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held at the community building on Saturday, April 11 at 11 a.m.
• The council approved the purchase of 10 new ballasts for lights in the community center.