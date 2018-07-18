CLARION – Members of the Clarion County Prison Board last week heard concerns from county residents regarding the physical condition of the jail, the board’s current meeting time, and procedures available for prisoners to raise civil rights grievances.
During the public concerns portion of the board’s July 12 meeting, county resident Byron Boyd voiced concerns about extended malfunctions in the Paint Township’s heating system this past winter.
“I find this very unacceptable,” Boyd said of the multi-week outage, noting that most individuals would not let the heat in their own homes be out for an extended period of time.
Responding to Boyd’s concerns, jail warden Jeff Hornberger explained that the county commissioners were fully aware of the situation, temperatures were constantly monitored and never fell below 65 degrees, and prisoners were offered extra blankets and given the opportunity to move to a different cell block for the duration of the problem.
“We monitored the temperatures at all times,” Hornberger said, explaining that the current rooftop units are more than 20 years old, and replacing them is no easy task.
“It’s not like you can just go down the street and buy your parts,” he continued, adding that the jail is in the process of replacing some of its 14 rooftop units. “We are keeping up with general maintenance...[and] addressing different things as we move forward.”
Also addressing the board during the public comments portion of the meeting was Charlotte Emerick who voiced concern that the board’s meeting time prevented many county residents from attending the meetings.
“A lot of people are expressing that they would like to come to prison board meetings, but they are at 9 a.m. and most people have to work,” Emerick said, requesting that the prison board consider moving meetings to 7 p.m.
The board was then addressed by Bruin Emerick regarding the lack of posted procedures informing prisoners how and to whom civil rights violations were to be presented.
“How’s it possible for inmates to file anything related to a civil rights violation when there is nothing posted inside the facility about what agencies to contact?” Boyd asked. He referenced no specific incident.
Hornberger indicated that while there have been a record number of grievances (around 30) not related to civil rights violations this year, the prison board is made aware of every grievance and each one is addressed individually.
He further said that grievance forms are available for everyone throughout the facility, inmates are given five free phone calls and that the staff provides paper, envelopes and stamps to inmates every week. This is above the state guidelines which requires nothing in the way of phone calls and the distribution of letter writing material once every two weeks.
“As far as civil rights violations are concerned, a prisoner would have to get an attorney and pursue the matter legally,” Hornberger said.
Clarion County Treasurer and prison board member Tom McConnell praised Hornberger and his staff for working “above and beyond the call of duty” to fix anything that goes wrong to keep the jail in working order.
“They do a lot more than the bare minimum at that place to keep it going on a day-to-day basis,” McConnell said of the jail staff. “Without all the extra work they do it would be in rough shape.”
Commissioner and prison board member Ed Heasley agreed.
“The warden, deputy warden, staff and correction officers provide an important service that many would not want to do,” Heasley said on Tuesday, noting that the jail operates under a lot of rules, regulations and laws and is inspected frequently. “If there are any non-compliance issues, the various inspections agencies and audit reviews would ensure the facility was in compliance.”
Following the meeting, Commissioner and prison board chairman Wayne Brosius said that he thought the public comments were intended to give voice to a biased view of the way the jail is run.
“As I told Ms. Emerick personally a couple of months ago, she needs to quit acting as a crutch for her sone and stop blaming his problems on society and ‘the system,’” he said. “She should encourage him to better his life and steer clear of the courts and prison.”
