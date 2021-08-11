KITTANNING – The scaffolding has finally come down on the Armstrong County Courthouse and the newly refurbished cupola is ready to shine — just in time for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, which was held last weekend.
Those who visit, live in and work in Kittanning Borough can now look up Market Street to see an unobstructed view of the newly restored iconic structure crowning the courthouse.
The full scope of the project included addressing the structural, aesthetic and historical integrity of the cupola and courthouse roof. All wooden and metal elements were examined and restored or replaced, with a commitment to replicating the original look of the structure. Miller-Thomas-Gyekis Inc. (MTG), of Pittsburgh, was the prime contractor overseeing the project and performing the carpentry work.
Paint colors were selected to complement the courthouse façade and maintain its grand, historic appearance. Scraping, painting and sealing were performed by 446 Painting LLC of Canonsburg. Electrical upgrades were performed by IE Power LLC of Freeport and included new lighting, which will allow for varied and changing lighting colors on the cupola.
County officials said that while observers will undoubtedly be wowed by the striking improvements, the work will have a less noticeable, but practical impact by protecting the structure from weather damage for many years to come.
According to Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Don Myers, the restoration of the courthouse roof and cupola was urgently needed to halt the ongoing deterioration that would eventually have resulted in irreparable damage.
Built in 1858 and constructed of brick and stone in the Greek Revival style, the Armstrong County Courthouse was the third courthouse erected in the county seat to serve as a central government building. In 1981, the courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Prior to its recent restoration, the wood-framed cupola, which houses a working bell tower and clock, was in a state of deterioration. In addition to the decaying cupola, the courthouse roof had leaking issues and some of the decorative elements had fallen away.
Not only were all of those issues fixed within the project scope, when the project came in within budget, additional work to restore the portico ceiling was also included.
The restoration project took a year to complete.
Commissioner Jason Renshaw noted that MTG coordinated the day-to-day work and were chiefly responsible for communicating with the county employees and the engineer (RSSC Architecture of Wexford).
“We commend all those involved for a job well done,” Renshaw said. “They did outstanding work.”
The project was made possible through various partnerships and funding streams that included a $100,000 Keystone Historic Preservation Grant and the county’s Capital Improvements Fund.
“We would like to thank all those who made this project possible,” said Commissioner Pat Fabian. “In spite of the difficulties of this past year, this completed restoration project highlights the importance of preserving our past even as we look to the county’s future.”