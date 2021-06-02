NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley School District Superintendent Dr. John Mastillo last Friday detailed a plan for the realignment of teaching aides in the district’s K-5 classrooms.
In a four-page letter sent to parents and guardians this past week, Mastillo described how the realignment will “positively impact the greatest number of students.”
During a recent interview regarding next year’s budget, Mastillo said, “it may appear that there are new expenses because we’re going to have a few new positions, [but they are] a result of two major restructures.”
He explained that by utilizing some money the district had been spending on services provided by the Intermediate Unit, the district can make some new hires.
“We’re looking at adding a third-party contract for a social worker and a behavior specialist,” he said. “It isn’t new money, it’s repurposing funds that were used to once pay the IU for services.”
Mastillo also said that, if his proposal is approved, there would be an additional learning support teacher at the intermediate building as a result of repurposing the IU funds.
He added that a second area of restructuring would involve the district’s Title program.
Mastillo said that if approved by the board, district administrators would be able to move some staff — including current kindergarten aides — and hire a certified math teacher to provide additional math instruction for K-5 students.
As Mastillo and the letter explain, Title I funds are federal funds that the district receives based on the number of students who are identified as economically disadvantaged.
“It runs through a formula, and you get X dollars per student,” he said. “Those funds are then supposed to be utilized to supplement the instruction that [those students are] getting so they’re successful on state standardized tests.”
Mastillo explained further that the district’s current structure, referred to as a targeted program, means that staff who are compensated through federal funds should only be working with those students who are identified as Title students.
“We have 54 percent of our population [eligible] on both [elementary] campuses,” Mastillo said. “If we decide, which I recommended, to go school-wide, it basically turns your entire campus into a Title I campus.”
This means that any staff member can work with any student.
“It doesn’t restrict who can work with certain kids just because that’s how they’re getting paid,” he continued. “By [going school-wide], we’ve increased our exposure and we can reach more kids.”
Mastillo pointed out that by repurposing the current kindergarten aides into a different category and spreading them out, the district can hire a certified math teacher with those funds to provide an additional math class for every class once a week.
“[We’re] going from three Title teachers and four aides, to four certified teachers and technically no aides who are classified Title,” he said. “The aides will still be able to work with all kids depending on where they end up landing.”
The letter also points out that, in addition to being available for all district students, the reassigning of the classroom aides will increase each aide’s work day from four-and-a-half hours to six hours. This is an increase of one-and-a-half hours per aide per day.
Responding to the concern that the aides are being removed from kindergarten where there is a need, Mastillo said that the district is responsible for all students.
“We’re [also] responsible administratively for utilizing our resources to maximize the impact that you make on the students,” he said. “I’m not saying kindergarten doesn’t have a need, but there are also five other grades at the elementary level that also have needs.”
The complete text of Mastillo’s letter is available on the district’s website.