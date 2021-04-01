HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania collected $4.8 billion in General Fund revenue in March, which was $378.2 million, or 8.5 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported this week.
Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $28.7 billion, which is $1.3 billion, or 4.7 percent, above estimate.
Sales tax receipts totaled $916.0 million for March, $85.8 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $9.3 billion, which is $256.8 million, or 2.8 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in March was $1.4 billion, $95.1 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $11.2 billion, which is $272.6 million, or 2.5 percent, above estimate.
March corporation tax revenue of $2.2 billion was $82.6 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $4.6 billion, which is $476.7 million, or 11.5 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $155.7 million, $59.5 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $963.2 million, which is $105.8 million, or 12.3 percent, above estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $52.5 million for March, $16.5 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $465.6 million, which is $68.7 million, or 17.3 percent, more than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $70.1 million for the month, $21.1 million above estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $1.3 billion, which is $62.0 million, or 4.9 percent, above estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $118.8 million for the month, $17.6 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $825.3 million, which is $37.0 million, or 4.7 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $229.8 million for the month, $10.3 million above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund — which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues — total $2.0 billion, which is $28.9 million, or 1.4 percent, below estimate.