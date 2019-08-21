TEMPLETON – The annual Ride on the Ridge ATV run, benefitting the Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Co., will be held this Saturday, Aug. 24.
Open to all ATVs, dirt bikes and UTVs, the ride includes 30-miles of trail beginning and ending along Ridge Road in Templeton and will take place on 29 different properties in Boggs Township.
Event coordinator Bill Cloak said that the ride is in its 10th year and attracted 1,362 participants last year.
“The ride wouldn’t be possible without the help of the firefighters’ families and other volunteers,” Cloak said of the fire company’s event. “There are around 60 people who make the event function that day.”
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the run kicking off at 9 a.m. Participants can start the run up until 1 p.m., and all riders must be off the trail by 5 p.m.
The registration is $25 per driver, and $5 per additional passenger.
The ride will include four checkpoints along the route featuring cash prize drawings, as well as food and beverages. Cloak said two checkpoints will be operated by the Pine Creek Sportsmen’s Club and the Templeton United Methodist Women’s Group. The other two checkpoints are owned by the Pine Township-Templeton Fire Co.
“We’re very thankful to the landowners for letting us use their properties,” Cloak said, noting that much of the private land used in the annual ride is posted as “No Trespassing” the rest of the year.
“Participants get onto some pretty remote locations,” he continued, explaining that the route includes both hard and easy sections that riders can choose to take. “It’s user friendly for everyone.”
Cloak said camping can be found nearby at the Bear Ridge and Nautical Mile Marina campgrounds.
The fire company will also be hosting a 50/50 drawing and selling T-shirts as part of the event.
The ride can be found by signs along Route 28/66.
“It will be well marked,” Cloak said.
For more information, contact Cloak at (724) 545-6346 or (724) 954-6791.