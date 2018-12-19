RIMERSBURG – In their final meeting of 2018, Rimersburg Borough leaders Monday night adopted the municipality’s budget for the new year, holding the line on property tax rates.
“The citizens of Rimersburg should be happy about that,” councilman T.L. Stewart said of the lack of a tax increase this year.
The general fund budget projects income in the new year to total $174,109, with $48,000 coming from real estate taxes and $55,000 from the earned income tax.
Expenses in the new year are projected at $176,635, leaving a deficit of roughly $2,500 which will be made up by funds carried over from 2018.
The budget includes a 25-cent per hour pay increase for borough employees.
Borough secretary Dana Solida told the council that it looked like the borough would end 2018 with more in the coffers than expected. In addition to saving some of that money for future equipment purchases, she recommended making the council meetings paperless by purchasing computer Chromebooks for the council members. The computer proposal would also include new computers for the secretary and the borough maintenance department. The total cost is estimated at around $8,000, Solida said.
Council members appeared to like the idea of having their meeting information accessible at the push of a button, but opted to consider the proposal at some point in the new year.
Members also discussed the merits of purchasing a new street sweeper versus either renting the equipment when needed, or contracting out the sweeping duties.
Maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton said that the borough’s current street sweeper isn’t dead yet, but is on its last legs. He said he had received pricing from a company that sweeps streets, and would also look into pricing to rent the equipment.
Council president Roger Crick said it would be hard for the borough to justify spending upwards of $150,000 on a new street sweeper, when the town could contract the same services for around $6,000 per year.
Members also noted that instead of replacing the street sweeper, the borough should consider replacing the maintenance department’s 2004 dump truck, which is used more than the sweeper.
The council asked McNaughton to continue looking into the matter.
The budget also includes roughly $3,000 in contributions from Madison and Brady townships related to a proposed maintenance fee for fire hydrants located in those municipalities.
The council said it intends to assess a fee of $17 per month per hydrant to help offset the costs to repair or replace the hydrants. Toby Township will not be assessed at this time since their hydrants are part of a recent project which is still being paid off by township customers.
Officials noted that Brady Township has two hydrants, while Madison Township (Clarion County) has 13 hydrants.
The council asked that the borough’s solicitor review the proposal before letters are sent to the townships requesting the new fee.
Other Business
• Crick said that recently retired local attorney Ray Scott had given the borough a wonderful early Christmas present. As Scott cleaned out files from his late father, Frank Scott’s office, a number of old maps and documents related to Rimersburg were uncovered and donated to the borough.
“The first batch was a gift from Heaven,” Crick said, noting that the items came at the perfect time as the borough works to solidify the boundary lines for the municipality. “We owe Ray a huge thanks.”
• Public Safety and Police Committee chairman Scott Myers told the council that so far, the new police chief and his revamped department have “been a presence” in the town, and that he was pleased with the service so far. Later in the meeting, the council approved the contract with the New Bethlehem Police Department for services in 2019.
