RIMERSBURG – Imagine writing a note to a kite, and somehow the kite or someone up there responded. That is the premise behind a new children’s book by Rimersburg author Gary Henry.
“The Two Tales of a Kite,” Henry’s second published work, relates the stories of Seth and Annie and their individual experiences with “a very special kite.”
Henry, a retired elementary school teacher, said the inspiration for the story came from his late brother, Dennis, who many years ago taught the children of the family how to send messages to a kite.
“In 1985, my whole family started going to Bethany Beach, Del.,” he said, explaining that sending messages to a kite, using a sandwich bag note holder clipped to the string of the kite, soon became a traditional beach activity.
“We wrote a note on a piece of paper, ran a paperclip through the bag and clipped the paperclip on a string of the kite,” he added, noting that, over the years, family kites of many shapes and colors have been the recipients of messages. “When you let it go, the wind and the vibrations of the string carry the note all the way to the kite.”
Following the death of his brother in 2003, Henry said that the tradition of sending messages to a kite took on a whole new meaning. Shortly after the publication of his first book, “When Santa Claus Prayed,” Henry’s daughter, Deanna, encouraged her father to consider writing a story about what would happen if a kite message was answered.
“I thought about it off and on...but it wasn’t until about six years ago that I decided that I was seriously going to do it,” Henry said of writing the story. “As I started jotting down notes, I thought it would be kind of cool to have a young boy with the kite and a young girl he doesn’t know and to come up with two tales that kind of intertwine with each other, much like the tails of a kite do.”
In fact, Henry said, what makes the book unique is that the characters each tell their own story from their point of view as they intertwine in each other’s life.
“The way it’s written, you could just read Seth’s tale and it makes a complete story, or you could just read Annie’s tale and it makes a complete story,” he said, adding that the stories go back and forth throughout the book. “They are included in each other’s story, but they are also telling their own story as it all unfolds.”
Another unique aspect about “The Two Tales of a Kite,” is that it once again gave Henry the opportunity to team up with his daughter, Deanna Henry, an art teacher at Freeport Elementary School, who provided all the illustrations for the book.
“It was such a blessing to be able to sit down together with the story and decide where it needed pictures and what would be the best pictures,” he said.
Unlike her illustrations for the first book which were done with oil-based paint on canvases, Henry said Deanna’s artwork for “The Two Tales of a Kite,” was created with watercolors on paper.
“We thought watercolors would give the illustrations a more beachy feel,” Henry said. “Deanna is very gifted and talented. We had a really good time working together again.”
Although he wrote it in 2014 or 2015, Henry said he worked on and off over the years to refine the story, before once again committing the book to Xulon Press, a self-publishing Christian book publisher, in March 2020. Henry and Deanna worked through the publishing process throughout the year, and the final manuscript and illustrations were submitted this past April.
“Xulon is great to work with,” he said, explaining that the company assigns authors to different representatives who specialize in various parts of the publishing process. “You transition from one consultant to another as you go through, which is really nice.”
Although a totally different subject matter from his first book, Henry said that “The Two Tales of a Kite” and “When Santa Claus Prayed,” are similar in that their messages are both faith-based.
“[One lesson is] that God’s timing in bringing people into our lives is remarkable,” Henry said. “The other thing is how important memories are to the healing process of a loss — whether it’s a child losing a pet or losing a loved one — our memories are such an important part of that.”
“The Two Tales of a Kite” is available for purchase online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and the Xulon Press website. Copies of the book can also be purchased directly from Henry by contacting him at orchenry@windstream.net or (814) 221-3679.
The book will also be available at Valley Flowers and Gifts in New Bethlehem and Wildflowers Floral & Gift Shoppe in Shippenville.
“I call the book a message of family and fun, and of giving and healing,” Henry said. “Readers will have to make up their own minds as to who is answering the messages.”