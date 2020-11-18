RIMERSBURG – If everything holds as planned, Rimersburg Borough’s budget for 2021 will not include a property tax increase.
At their meeting earlier this month, borough council members approved a tentative budget, with no discussion of changing current tax rates.
According to borough secretary Dana Solida, the preliminary budget was approved with two options, one if the council finances the purchase of a new dump truck, and the second without that financing option.
Even with the dump truck purchase, Solida said the borough budgets appear to be in relatively good shape.
“We’re going to reallocate some things because of taxes,” she said, pointing to transferring money from a street light fund as the borough has saved considerably after switching to LED lights.
Formal adoption of the budget is expected at the council’s Dec. 7 meeting.
The proposed 2021 general fund budget with the option for the dump truck, shows total revenues at $181,540 and expenses at $177,552, with an anticipated year-end balance of $3,987.
The borough’s water budget predicts revenues in the new year of $772,892 and expenses of $766,840, with a year-end balance of $6,051.
And the borough’s sewerage budget shows projected revenues of $286,000 and expenses of $284,961, with a year-end balance of $1,038.